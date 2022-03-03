National Football League Rams looking to keep trio of stars intact for another Super Bowl run 25 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Los Angeles Rams might still be riding high from their Super Bowl LVI victory last month, but that doesn't mean they are resting on their laurels.

With arguably the most talented roster in the NFL, there are plenty of big-name stars to keep satisfied in their roles and part of the team, and general manager Les Snead has already begun working towards retaining the top-end talent on the roster.

Most notably, defensive tackle Aaron Donald.

There were rumors that Donald could call it a career after winning the Super Bowl, having already been named a three-time Defensive Player of the Year and seven-time All-Pro. But it appears Donald will not only be back for another potential championship run, but could be headed toward a substantial pay raise.

Donald is currently the fifth-highest paid defensive player in the NFL with an annual salary of $22.5 million. Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end T.J. Watt is currently the NFL's highest-paid defensive player with an annual salary of $28 million, so it will be interesting to see if Donald's contract is restructured to bring him closer to — or above — Watt's number.

Donald recorded 3.5 sacks in the playoffs for the Rams, once again looking the part of the NFL's best.

While Donald is a homegrown talent of the Rams, they did make some headline-grabbing acquisitions during the season with Von Miller and Odell Beckham Jr.

OBJ played a pivotal role for the Rams' offense in their Super Bowl run, recording 21 receptions for 288 yards and two touchdowns in four playoff games. Though he suffered a torn ACL in the second quarter of the Super Bowl, Snead and the Rams would "definitely like" to have Beckham back in the fold for 2022.

And then there Is quarterback Matthew Stafford.

Stafford was traded to Los Angeles in February 2021 and made good on the acquisition by the Rams in leading them to a Super Bowl title in his first season with the franchise.

And now, it appears he could be in line for a contract that makes him one of the three highest-paid quarterbacks in the NFL, possibly rivaling Patrick Mahomes' deal, the largest in the league at $45 million annually.

Los Angeles is made for stars, and the Rams have plenty of them.

It definitely appears they are willing to do whatever it takes to keep those stars happy.

