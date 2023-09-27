Raheem Mostert says he would win race on Dolphins, NFL's fastest team
Raheem Mostert is part of a Miami Dolphins team that's uber-talented and as fast as the wind — which was on full display in their 70-20 disembowelment of the Denver Broncos last week.
With the likes of wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle and running backs Mostert and De'Von Achane — who ran for an absurd 203 yards against the Broncos — present, which Dolphins speedster would win a team race?
Mostert picks himself.
"Oh yeah, hands down, I win this race," Mostert said on Tuesday's edition of "The Rich Eisen Show." "Look, I'll tell it like this, Rich. When it comes to a race, Tyreek is fast, don't get me wrong, but I can break down his speed. He has more of that quick twitch to him, too. For me, I'm more of a long-strider. Once I get going, it's hard to catch me, it's hard to try to beat me. And same thing with J-Dub, he's in-between both Tyreek and I. It'll be a good race for sure, but I think I got the upper advantage."
Mostert finished the Dolphins' Week 3 drubbing with 82 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns on 6.3 yards per carry. He also had seven receptions for 60 yards and one score. On the season, Mostert has totaled 240 rushing yards, 79 receiving yards, an NFL-high six rushing touchdowns and one receiving touchdown; he's averaging 5.9 yards per carry.
Furthermore, Miami enters its Week 4 road bout with the AFC East-rival Buffalo Bills with far and away the most productive offense in the sport, averaging 550.3 total yards (133.6 total yards better than the Los Angeles Chargers, who are second) and 43.3 points (13 points better than the San Francisco 49ers, who are second) per game. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is arguably the early favorite for NFL MVP, boasting an otherworldly 121.9 passer rating.
"We are definitely the fastest team in the NFL, and if we had a [4x100 race], it didn't matter what position each player was in, we'd win for sure," Mostert later said about the Dolphins.
