OL Mike Onwenu reportedly agrees to re-sign with Patriots on three-year deal
Published Mar. 11, 2024 8:08 p.m. ET

Offensive lineman Mike Onwenu has agreed to re-sign with the New England Patriots, according to a report from NFL Media. The versatile blocker will be getting a three-year contract worth up to $57 million with $38 million guaranteed to stay in New England under new head coach Jerod Mayo.

Onwenu, 26, has spent his entire four-year NFL career with the Patriots. He has made starts at both left and right guard, as well as right tackle. He will most likely be blocking for a new starting quarterback in 2024 after the Patriots dealt Mac Jones to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. New England currently holds the No. 3 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, which includes a loaded quarterback class.

