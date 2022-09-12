National Football League NFL Week 1: Seahawks top Broncos in Wilson's return to Seattle 23 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The final game of the Week 1 slate featured one of the most anticipated matchups of this NFL season, as Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos came up short against Geno Smith and the Seattle Seahawks .

With the victory, Seattle has now won four of its past six matchups against Denver.

Related: The Broncos committed to Russell Wilson. How can they best build around him?

Here are the top moments from Monday night's action!

Seattle Seahawks 17, Denver Broncos 16

Setting the stage

All eyes were on Wilson as he made his way to Lumen Field in style for the first time as a member of the Broncos. A third-round draft pick of the Seahawks in 2012, Wilson spent the first 10 seasons of his NFL career with Seattle before Denver acquired the veteran signal-caller in March.

And we're off!

The Seahawks were first to strike in this one, courtesy of a wide-open Will Dissly.

Seattle fans broke out in a "Geno! Geno!" chant after Smith went 4-for-4 for 71 yards and a touchdown on the first drive of the game.

Emerging star?

Fullback Andrew Beck was a huge part of Denver's opening drive, coming up with a dazzling one-handed snag that pushed the Broncos downfield. The drive ended with a field goal, closing the gap slightly, 7-3.

Heating up

Seattle's offense continued to move the ball as Rashaad Penny's fancy footwork got the Seahawks in field goal range.

Meanwhile, Smith continued to impress, going 12-for-12 to start the game.

Let Russ cook!

The Broncos knotted things up, 10-10, when Wilson connected with star receiver Jerry Jeudy on a monster 67-yard touchdown pass along the sideline. It was nearly an interception, but Jeudy had other plans.

Action green

Seahawks tight end Colby Parkinson reeled in a 25-yard TD pass from Smith, good for a 17-10 lead late in the second quarter. Denver was able to close the gap ahead of the break with a field goal, making it 17-13.

Smith finished the first half on a huge note, going 17 of 18 for 164 yards and a pair of TDs, while Wilson went 10 of 15 for 206 yards and one score.

Miscue

The Broncos had a chance to take the lead in the third quarter, but they fumbled on fourth-and-goal from Seattle's 1-yard line, and the Seahawks recovered it.

Putting on a show

Then, the Seahawks got a few plays in before they turned the ball right back over on DK Metcalf's watch.

Related: Seahawks need to unlock DK Metcalf's explosiveness, create more big plays

Not how they drew it up

Once again, the Broncos had an opportunity to take the lead, but — once again — they came up short.

Broncos running back Javonte Williams got bottled up on his way to the end zone and lost the ball, which Seahawks linebacker Uchenna Nwosu scooped up.

It marked back-to-back drives that Denver fumbled the ball on the 1-yard line and the first time a team has lost two fumbles inside the 5-yard line since the 2009 St. Louis Rams.

Chaos

The Broncos' third time in the red zone ended the same way as the first two — without a touchdown. Denver kicked a field goal to make it a one-point game with 6:13 to play.

Then, Seattle went three-and-out for the first time, thanks to a big-time sack by Bradley Chubb, and Denver got the ball back with just over four minutes to make something happen.

Coming up short

In the end, Denver was faced with a fourth-and-5 situation near midfield. Instead of putting the ball in Wilson's hands, Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett opted to attempt what would have been the second-longest field goal in NFL history from 64 yards out, which was no good. Things ended there, 17-16.

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.