National Football League New Eagles LB Myles Jack contemplated trade school after being cut Updated Aug. 9, 2023 7:53 p.m. ET

"Time waits for nobody."

Myles Jack thought his football career was finished after he was cut by the Pittsburgh Steelers in March.

He'd been a centerpiece of the Jaguars' "Sacksonville" defense for years after joining the team as a second-round pick in 2016. "Jack of all trades" was a savant in Todd Wash's 4-3 scheme, posting three seasons with more than 100 combined tackles, including a career-high 118 in 2020.

That came just a year after Jack signed a four-year, $57 million contract extension with the team, who rewarded his consistency with long-term security. Just two years after his career season though, he was released by Jacksonville, then inked a two-year deal with the Steelers.

It lasted just one year though, and after spending multiple months on the sideline following his release from Pittsburgh, Jack contemplated hanging up his cleats. But that didn't mean he was going to sit back and idle. Despite his millionaire status, Jack pondered a number of new career paths, including trade school to become an electrician or plumber.

"I like to work," Jack said. "I couldn't sit at home. I've been blessed to make a lot of money. I could retire and sit at the house. ... I want to be innovative. If a Zombie apocalypse came, I want to be able to build something."

Jack didn't need to ruminate on those options for long, because Philadelphia came calling in search of a linebacker in August. As he tells it, "Saturday afternoon I'm working out at the house, next thing I know I'm on FaceTime with the GM while I'm working out."

"They're telling me they're gonna fly me in. Saturday night, I fly in at 10, my flight gets delayed ‘till 3. I got to work Sunday afternoon, so I’m jet-lagged. I got a return flight, so I don't know if I'm staying or not. I go work out, everybody tells me thanks for coming. I'm thinking I'm going back home. Next thing I know, I'm getting signed. I got two pairs of drawers, two pairs of sweats, two pairs of socks to my name and my Bible in my bag. … I went to Ross, bought me some white t-shirts, and I'm here now."

Jack received first-team reps at linebacker Wednesday after signing with the squad over the weekend, in what's probably one of the more shocking seven-day periods he's ever experienced.

He'll compete with Nakobe Dean for a spot in the Eagles' starting lineup. Dean is currently out with an ankle injury.

Jack meanwhile, likely won't have to worry about learning the plumbing business anytime soon.

