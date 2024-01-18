National Football League Mike Tomlin confirms plan to return to Steelers, will seek outside candidate for OC Published Jan. 18, 2024 2:13 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Mike Tomlin was much more willing to talk about his future with the Steelers on Thursday than he was in the moments following their playoff loss to the Bills on Monday

"Good afternoon. I'm in a little better mood today, anybody got any contract questions?" the Steelers head coach joked as he began his press conference.

Tomlin stormed off the podium when asked about his contract status on Monday as he enters the final year of his deal. But he reportedly told players he planned to remain in Pittsburgh for the 2024 season on Tuesday. He confirmed that sentiment on Thursday.

"My mindset is to coach this football team, certainly," Tomlin told reporters as he said he's in the process of gathering information to strengthen the team for 2024.

Tomlin apologized for how he handled Monday's press conference, saying he "could've handled it better." But the Steelers coach explained that he felt that moments after a season-ending loss wasn't the best time to discuss his contract situation.

As he was more open to discussing his contract situation on Thursday, Tomlin denied that he told anyone that he planned to take a year off from football. In terms of getting a contract extension, Tomlin said that "security is cool," but he isn't in much of a rush to get an extension done.

"It'll get done when it gets done," Tomlin said. "It's not a top priority, as far as the timing of it.

"I just like coming to work," Tomlin added when asked if he wanted to go year-to-year with his contract situation. "My card key works. I'm going to keep doing so.

With Tomlin likely returning in 2024, he'll become the NFL's longest-tenured head coach. He just wrapped up his 17th season with the franchise, leading them to a 10-7 record to reach the postseason for the 11th time over his tenure.

But the postseason appearance didn't come without struggles. The Steelers' offense ranked 25th in total yards and 28th in scoring, causing offensive coordinator Matt Canada to be the first coach fired mid-season in franchise history in late November.

While the Steelers' offense produced some better results with interim offensive coordinator Eddie Faulkner and play-caller Mike Sullivan, Tomlin said that they'll hire their next offensive coordinator from outside the organization.

"I'm looking at outside candidates and lining up the pecking order there," Tomlin said. "I'm appreciative of [Faulkner and Sullivan's] efforts there and what they did for us down the stretch, but I'm looking at outside candidates at this juncture."

The late offseason surge by the Steelers to win their final three games and make the playoffs came with longtime backup Mason Rudolph as their starting quarterback. Rudolph threw for 719 yards, three touchdowns and zero interceptions with a 120.4 passer rating over his three starts before throwing for 229 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in the playoff loss to the Bills.

Tomlin said Kenny Pickett will enter the offseason as the team's starting quarterback, though there will "obviously" be competition.

"There's always competition in this thing," Tomlin said. "We don't anoint anyone. Man, I'm appreciative of [Pickett's] efforts and where he is and excited about continuing to work with him. But certainly, he will be challenged from a competition perspective moving forward. Competition brings the best out in all of us."

Pickett missed four games late in the regular season due to an ankle injury before serving as the team's backup in the regular-season finale and playoff game due to Rudolph's success. Prior to the injury, the second-year quarterback also struggled, throwing for 2,070 yards, six touchdowns and four interceptions with an 81.4 passer rating over 12 games.

Tomlin said he's hoping Rudolph can be a part of that completion, but noted that the veteran quarterback is a free agent this offseason.

"We've got a lot of decisions regarding free agency," Tomlin said. "Mason is going to be a free agent. So I'd be speculating about some of those things."

