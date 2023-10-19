National Football League Jaguars vs. Saints live updates: Jacksonville leads 14-3 in 2nd quarter Updated Oct. 19, 2023 9:11 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Week 7 of the NFL season starts Thursday with the Jacksonville Jaguars (4-2) on the road to take on the New Orleans Saints (3-3) at the Caesars Superdome.

The Jaguars have won three games straight, including a double-digit win over the Indianapolis Colts last weekend. On the other side, the Saints were defeated by the Houston Texans in Week 6.

Jags QB Trevor Lawrence , who was questionable all week due to a left knee sprain, is active. Jacksonville signed third-stringer Nathan Rourke from its practice squad to the active roster earlier this week in the event that Lawrence was sidelined.

Here are the top moments!

ADVERTISEMENT

Jacksonville Jaguars at New Orleans Saints

Jags go to work

The Jaguars came down the field with conviction on the opening possession with the passing game, as Lawrence threw for 60 yards on the drive. On the 10th play of the drive, Travis Etienne ran in a 2-yard touchdown.

Jaguar mistakes

Blake Grupe missed a 51-yard field goal for the Saints, but they got the ball back on the first play of the ensuing drive when cornerback Paulson Adebo stripped the ball from Jaguars wide receiver Christian Kirk; New Orleans recovered the loose ball, as shown below.

Then the Saints went three-and-out, but the Jaguars muffed the punt, giving the former the ball at the 17-yard line. New Orleans settled for a field goal and trailed 7-3.

Clemson thunder

One play after Lawrence took off for a 26-yard run — and had five yards tacked on thanks to a defensive holding — Etienne ran in a 17-yard score for the Jaguars.

Stay tuned for updates!

Pregame scene

[Do you want more great stories delivered right to you? Here's how you can create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow your favorite leagues, teams and players and receive a personalized newsletter in your inbox daily .]

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience National Football League Jacksonville Jaguars New Orleans Saints

share