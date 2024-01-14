Falcons 'coming in hot' for Bill Belichick, Rob Gronkowski says
Bill Belichick's run as head coach of the New England Patriots has concluded after 24 years and six Super Bowls, with the two sides parting ways earlier in the week. Does the future Hall of Famer's career continue with the Atlanta Falcons?
On the latest edition of "FOX NFL Sunday," FOX Sports NFL Studio Analyst and former Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski said Atlanta is interested in Belichick.
"Don't expect Coach Belichick to be done from here on out. He's coming back with vengeance, and I've been hearing on the streets the Atlanta Falcons are coming in hot for Coach Belichick," Gronkowski said.
Atlanta fired head coach Arthur Smith after three seasons and its 48-17 Week 18 loss to the New Orleans Saints, which marked the franchise's third consecutive 7-10 campaign. Meanwhile, New England promoted inside linebackers coach Jerod Mayo to head coach.
Of course, Belichick's Patriots overcame a 28-3 second-half deficit to beat the Falcons in Super Bowl LI.
Atlanta is one of seven NFL teams with a head-coaching vacancy, the others being the Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Chargers, Tennessee Titans, Washington Commanders, Carolina Panthers and Seattle Seahawks.
