National Football League
Falcons 'coming in hot' for Bill Belichick, Rob Gronkowski says
National Football League

Falcons 'coming in hot' for Bill Belichick, Rob Gronkowski says

Published Jan. 14, 2024 4:55 p.m. ET

Bill Belichick's run as head coach of the New England Patriots has concluded after 24 years and six Super Bowls, with the two sides parting ways earlier in the week. Does the future Hall of Famer's career continue with the Atlanta Falcons?

On the latest edition of "FOX NFL Sunday," FOX Sports NFL Studio Analyst and former Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski said Atlanta is interested in Belichick.

"Don't expect Coach Belichick to be done from here on out. He's coming back with vengeance, and I've been hearing on the streets the Atlanta Falcons are coming in hot for Coach Belichick," Gronkowski said.

Atlanta fired head coach Arthur Smith after three seasons and its 48-17 Week 18 loss to the New Orleans Saints, which marked the franchise's third consecutive 7-10 campaign. Meanwhile, New England promoted inside linebackers coach Jerod Mayo to head coach.

ADVERTISEMENT

Of course, Belichick's Patriots overcame a 28-3 second-half deficit to beat the Falcons in Super Bowl LI.

Atlanta is one of seven NFL teams with a head-coaching vacancy, the others being the Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Chargers, Tennessee Titans, Washington Commanders, Carolina Panthers and Seattle Seahawks.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
National Football League
Atlanta Falcons
New England Patriots
share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2024 NFL playoff picture, bracket, schedule, standings

2024 NFL playoff picture, bracket, schedule, standings

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NFL Playoff Bracket Image NFL Playoff BracketNFL Power Rankings Image NFL Power RankingsNBA Power Rankings Image NBA Power RankingsSuper Bowl Odds Image Super Bowl OddsNFL MVP Race Image NFL MVP RacePodcasts Image Podcasts
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes