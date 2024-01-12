Patriots reportedly hiring Jerod Mayo as head coach, succeeding Bill Belichick
Jerod Mayo has played and been an assistant coach for the New England Patriots. He'll now embark on a new journey: succeeding Bill Belichick as New England's new head coach.
Mayo has become the 15th head coach in Patriots history, with ESPN reporting Friday that the two sides have agreed to a deal.
[McKenna: Why Patriots players say Jerod Mayo is the best LB coach they’ve ever had]
Mayo, 37, was previously New England's inside linebackers coach from 2019-23 under Belichick, whom the franchise parted ways with after 24 years — and six Super Bowl wins — on Thursday. The former linebacker was frequently mentioned as a candidate to take over for Belichick as head coach and was rumored to be the favorite in the days leading up to the announcement.
The Patriots selected Mayo with the No. 10 pick in the 2008 NFL Draft out of Tennessee. Mayo was a two-time Pro Bowler, one-time All-Pro and the 2008 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year. He led the sport with 174 combined tackles and 113 solo tackles in 2010 and was part of New England's Super Bowl XLIX roster — although he was on injured reserve for the playoff run.
Mayo has spent his entire professional career as a player and coach in New England.
The Patriots are coming off a 4-13 season that saw them miss the playoffs for the third time in four seasons. They'll pick third in the 2024 NFL Draft.
