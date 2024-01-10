National Football League Russell Wilson and others react on social media to Pete Carroll's departure as Seahawks coach Updated Jan. 10, 2024 10:08 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Pete Carroll officially stepped down as Seattle Seahawks head coach Wednesday, ending a 14-year tenure that saw him build the Seahawks into Super Bowl champions and perennial contenders. Carroll is considered one of the greatest football coaches of all time, especially when evaluating his tenure at USC in the 2000s that delivered the school's two most recent college football national titles.

Tributes poured in on social media for Carroll, including from several members of the Seahawks' 2013 team that won the franchise's first and only Super Bowl. The most notable of those tributes came from Russell Wilson, the quarterback on that team who then developed into a perennial Pro Bowler — and then was traded from the Seahawks in 2022.

Richard Sherman, that Super Bowl-winning Seahawks team's star cornerback and the face of its famed "Legion of Boom" defense, also posted tribute to Carroll on Wednesday, evening. The current "Undisputed" co-host noted that his relationship with Carroll goes back to when the then-USC coach recruited Sherman out of high school.

Carroll will remain with the team as an advisor. He gave a moving and emotional press conference announcing his move Wednesday which was attended by several Seahawks players and employees and ended in applause.

Carroll even got emotional when talking about the support of his wife Glena, who he referred to as his "angel." The moment quickly went viral.

Here are some other remembrances from around social media, including from former players, commentators, NFL fans and the Seahawks themselves:

