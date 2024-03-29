National Football League Eagles reportedly trade Haason Reddick to Jets for conditional third-round pick Updated Mar. 29, 2024 4:40 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Philadelphia Eagles are reportedly trading edge-rusher Haason Reddick to the New York Jets for a conditional 2026 third-round pick, per ESPN.

The conditional third-round pick would become a second-round pick if Reddick has 67.5% playtime this season and has 10 or more sacks. However, the pick will remain a 2026 third-pick selection if he fails to meet that criteria.

Reddick is entering the final of a three-year, $45 million contract he signed with the Eagles in 2022. If the Jets don't extend the 29-year-old linebacker, and he leaves in free agency, then the Jets will be awarded a compensatory pick.

Over the past five seasons, Reddick is tied for the fifth-most sacks in the NFL. Last season, he compiled 11 sacks with 23 quarterback hits and 38 total tackles.

ADVERTISEMENT

FOX Sports NFC East writer Ralph Vacchiano provided this analysis of the move:

Vacchiano: Haason Reddick’s fate in Philadelphia was sealed when the Eagles gave him permission to seek a trade and signed Bryce Huff in free agency to replace him. The Eagles simply didn’t want to give the 29-year-old Reddick the kind of blockbuster contract he’s now expecting to get from the Jets.

It’s too bad, though, because the Eagles’ front line could have been absolutely devasting with a Huff-Reddick tandem coming off the edge, and in a rotation that includes defensive end Josh Sweat. Imagine offenses trying to figure out who to block when they have to worry about defensive tackles Jalen Carter and Jordan Davis, too.

They are hopeful of causing plenty of problems up front anyway if Nolan Smith, a first-rounder last year, can develop into a weapon. But Smith isn’t on the level of Reddick, a Philly native who has had 50 ½ sacks over the last four seasons. So while it may have made fiscal sense for the Eagles to trade him, and they will end up with a 2025 second-round pick if Reddick plays to his capabilities, they may have given up a chance at the best pass-rush in the league.

This is a developing story.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

share