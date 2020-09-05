National Football League Texans Go Big on Watson Deal 4 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Deshaun Watson is surely going to enjoy his holiday weekend, after the Houston Texans broke the bank in extending their franchise quarterback on Saturday.

Watson signs the deal two years left on his rookie contract, and he will now remain in Houston through at least 2025.

His new contract also puts him near the top of the NFL in terms of average base salary for the next several years, surpassing Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson for second place.

NFL reporter Ian Rapoport broke it all down:

The ever-cool Watson shared his excitement over the new deal on Twitter – we think.

Turns out, that was only the teaser.

Texans superstar and original face of the franchise J.J. Watt also took to Twitter, congratulating Watson on the raise.

The Texans drafted Watson with the 12th pick in the 2017 NFL Draft and the 24-year-old QB has been lights out since he became Houston's starter in 2018, after only starting 6 games as a rookie.

In 2018, he started all 16 games and guided Houston to an 11-5 record and an AFC South title. He passed for 4,165 yards and completed 68.3% of his passes, tossing 26 touchdowns and just 9 interceptions in the process.

Watson also rushed for 551 yards and 5 TDs, and at season's end, he was named to his first Pro Bowl.

This past season, Watson started 15 games and threw for 3,852 yards, completed 67.3% of his passes, and recorded 26 touchdowns compared to 12 INTs.

He also rushed for 413 yards and 7 TDs, and carried Houston to the AFC Divisional Round, where it jumped out to a 24-0 lead over Kansas City before the Chiefs pulled off an impressive 51-31 comeback victory en route to their first Super Bowl title in 50 years.

Watson was once again a Pro Bowler, and during this offseason, once Patrick Mahomes signed a massive 10-year, $503 million extension with KC, the NFL world knew it was only a matter of time before Watson saw big money as well.

While Watson's weekend is off to a great start, another dynamic QB probably has a wide smile on his face this morning, that quarterback being Baltimore's Lamar Jackson, the reigning NFL MVP entering his third professional season.

Take a wild guess as to which two NFL superstar QBs recently got paid after their third seasons...

