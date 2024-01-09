National Football League Cowboys' Super Bowl odds shift ahead of wild-card showdown with Packers Published Jan. 9, 2024 2:43 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Now that the regular season is in the books, the Dallas Cowboys can look ahead to the most important part of their season — the playoffs.

The Cowboys won the NFC East after finishing the regular season with a 12-5 record. Dallas is set for the wild-card round and will face the Green Bay Packers at 4:30 p.m. ET Sunday on FOX and the FOX Sports app.

The Cowboys are fourth in Super Bowl futures at +750. Before Week 18, they were sixth at +1000. Now, they're behind the 49ers (+220), Ravens (+320) and the Bills (+650).

To win the NFC, Dallas is second on the oddsboard at +350.

ADVERTISEMENT

After sitting behind Philadelphia on the NFC East oddsboard for most of December, the Cowboys clinched the division by beating the Washington Commanders 38-10 in the final game of the regular season.

America's Team won seven of its final nine matchups and have won 16 in a row at home.

That solid finish helped it rise in Dave Helman's Playoff Power Rankings.

NFL Rankings: Dak Prescott helps Cowboys rise, Dolphins fall & Ravens still No. 1?

"I do move the Dallas Cowboys back into the top five," Helman said on Monday's NFL on FOX Podcast. "The road to the NFC Championship Game, at least, is in Dallas.

"I can't move them up too far because we know the teams that are above them. But it's all out in front of the Dallas Cowboys … if they can keep the home magic going in the playoffs."

Much of the Cowboys' success so far this season can be attributed to the play of quarterback Dak Prescott. His 4,516 passing yards are third-best in the league, and his 36 touchdowns are first in the NFL.

Prescott, at +160 at the time, had the shortest odds to win the MVP after the ‘Boys got a convincing 33-13 win over the Eagles in Week 14.

Since then, those odds have lengthened to +1800. Prescott is now second on the board behind Ravens QB Lamar Jackson (-10000), who’s expected to win the coveted award.

Is Dak Prescott trustworthy enough to lead Cowboys to NFC Championship Game?

While Prescott is effectively out of the running to win MVP, Speak's Joy Taylor still praised him for how he led Dallas this season.

"I thought they had a Super Bowl-level team last year," Taylor said on Monday's episode. "But the difference for me this year is how Dak is playing. He's playing different this year.

"It's hard to imagine them losing to any of the teams they would play in the divisional round, if they get past the Packers, of course. I do think that this could be the year because of how they play at home and because Dak Prescott is playing the best football that I have ever seen him play."

Could this finally be the year that the Cowboys end their Super Bowl drought?

Follow along with FOX Sports for the latest news on the NFL and other sports.

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

share