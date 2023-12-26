National Football League Cowboys' recent struggles impact Super Bowl futures, NFC East odds Published Dec. 26, 2023 1:47 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Dallas Cowboys are on a two-game losing streak heading into Week 17, and it's impacting their odds across the board.

Dallas' odds to win the Super Bowl stayed put at +1000 after its 22-20 loss at Miami, but Buffalo's odds shortened from +1300 to +1100. Now the Bills are on the Cowboys' heels to win it all at the end of the season.

The Cowboys' odds to win the NFC East are also spiraling. Before Week 16, their odds to win the division were +200.

But those odds have lengthened to +380, and rival Philadelphia has separated itself even more as a heavy favorite in that market, at -490.

"I just watched my Cowboys predictably lose to the Dolphins," Undisputed co-host Skip Bayless said after the game. "My soul's crushed once again."

Quarterback Dak Prescott's MVP odds have also tumbled due to Dallas' recent struggles.

Before Week 15, he had the shortest MVP odds at +160. Now he's sixth on the board at +1900 to win the coveted award.

"Dak Prescott was incredible," NFL Insider Dave Helman said on Sunday's NFL on FOX Podcast, regarding Prescott's 253-yard, two-touchdown performance against Miami. "But it was not enough to salvage any kind of MVP candidacy, I don't think, especially in the loss.

"You lose back-to-back games to AFC rivals, the Cowboys fall to 10-5, and they look like they're on the outside looking in as far as winning the NFC East."

Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins edge Dak Prescott, Cowboys – Dave Helman reacts

"Undisputed" co-host Michael Irvin weighed in on the Cowboys' struggles, saying that it all comes down to consistency for Dallas.

"You gotta go on the road and you gotta play your game to get to where you want to be on the road. … I am discouraged that the Cowboys are not an elite, elite, elite team like I want them to be."

Can the Cowboys right the ship and climb back up the oddsboard in the final two weeks of the regular season?

