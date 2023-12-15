National Football League Cooper Kupp resurfacing as a force in Rams offense: NFC West Stock Watch Published Dec. 15, 2023 11:51 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The NFL's Offensive Player of the Year during his team's Super Bowl run, Los Angeles Rams receiver Cooper Kupp suffered through an injury-plagued season last year that spilled over into 2023.

However, Kupp is finally healthy and showing flashes of getting back to his productive ways. Kupp finished with eight receptions for 115 yards and a touchdown on 10 targets in an overtime loss to the Baltimore Ravens last week.

But it wasn't just the production. Kupp looked like his old self, creating separation and making chunk plays after the catch by breaking tackles.

According to Next Gen Stats, Kupp had 65 yards after the catch and 113 of his 115 receiving yards came on eight targets outside the numbers.

ADVERTISEMENT

"He's feeling healthier," Rams head coach Sean McVay said. "I think that's a big deal. I think he's such a tough competitor that he would never complain or say anything, but his game is predicated on twitch strength, contact balance, doing a lot of those different things.

"The healthier and the more comfortable that you get after you had been away from the game for a long period of time … I think he's taken steps the last couple weeks."

The Eastern Washington product has dealt with a string of nagging injuries coming off a season-ending high-ankle sprain last year. But adding him to an offense that includes rookie revelation Puka Nacua and second-year running back Kyren Williams should give L.A.'s offense more life as they try and compete for a playoff spot during the last four games of the season.

The Rams have won three of their last four games to work back into playoff contention. During the last four games, Los Angeles is averaging 30 points. Quarterback Matthew Stafford has completed 61.3 percent of his passes for 992 yards, with 11 touchdowns and just two interceptions for a 102.2 passer rating since Week 11.

Kupp and Stafford have combined for 3,254 passing yards since the start of 2021, good for fifth-most among any quarterback-receiver combo. On the season, Kupp has 41 receptions for 547 yards and three touchdowns on 69 targets.

"My goal is to be an asset for this team," Kupp told reporters this week. "There have been weeks this year where — for health or whatever reason — that I feel like I haven't been the player that I should be for this team. It's frustrating. It's frustrating not being able to be there and be able to help this team how I want to.

"I'm excited about being able to move forward here and hopefully be able to keep this thing growing and get back to feeling how I want to. Certainly, it feels like I'm trending in that direction. I do think I'm a better asset when I'm healthy than when I'm hurt."

Kupp's bounce-back performance leads this week's NFC West Stock Watch:

Rising

Cooper Kupp, Rams: The 30-year-old receiver also moved up the ranks in franchise history this week. Kupp's touchdown against the Ravens gave him 49 for his career, passing Henry Ellard (48) for fourth in team history.

Kupp also notched the 31st 100-yard receiving performance of his career and caught touchdowns in back-to-back games for the first time this season.

Ji'Ayir Brown, 49ers: The rookie out Penn State has done a good job subbing in for injured All-Pro Talanoa Hufanga at safety for San Francisco. Brown finished with six combined tackles, an interception and a pass breakup in a win over the Seattle Seahawks.

On the season, Brown has 13 combined tackles, four pass breakups and two interceptions.

Ahkello Witherspoon, Rams: The Colorado product has been L.A.'s most productive defensive back this season. Witherspoon corralled his third interception of the year against the Ravens last week.

Witherspoon leads the Rams in interceptions (3) and pass breakups (9). He also has two fumble recoveries on the year. Over the last four games, L.A.'s defense has held opposing offenses to an 81.6 passer rating.

Falling

Jamal Adams, Seahawks: His social media dust-up withstanding, the LSU product has not played well consistently. According to Next Gen Stats, Adams has allowed seven receptions for 115 yards and two touchdowns on 11 targets as the nearest defender in coverage during Seattle's four-game losing streak.

Adams' struggles are understandable, considering he's coming off a significant injury with a torn quad last season. And while his strength is not coverage, Adams also has not been his usual impactful self as a blitzer. Adams hasn't had a sack since 2020 and has none on the season in nine games played.

Seahawks vs. Eagles, Vikings vs. Bengals best bets, predictions, odds

Eric D. Williams has reported on the NFL for more than a decade, covering the Los Angeles Rams for Sports Illustrated, the Los Angeles Chargers for ESPN and the Seattle Seahawks for the Tacoma News Tribune. Follow him on Twitter at @eric_d_williams .

share