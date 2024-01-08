National Football League Commanders fire HC Ron Rivera, hire former Warriors GM Bob Myers to help run team Updated Jan. 8, 2024 10:19 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Commanders have made the inevitable official.

Ron Rivera has been fired from his post as the Commanders' head coach, the team announced Monday morning.

Washington's move to part ways with Rivera had been rumored for months, even before the team fell in the back half of the season to finish 4-13. New owner Josh Harris has reportedly been expected to make several changes within the organization after he bought the team from Dan Snyder earlier in 2023, with the sale being completed in July.

Those changes started Monday when the team announced the hiring of former NBA executive Bob Myers, who helped build the Golden State Warriors dynasty, and former Vikings general manager Rick Spielman to help run the franchise.

The Commanders began to carry out their plan of building for the future in the middle of the season. They traded standout defensive ends Montez Sweat and Chase Young ahead of the trade deadline, receiving a second- and third-round pick for each, respectively.

Rivera's tenure with the Commanders began with some promise. The team made the postseason in his first year, winning the NFC East in 2020 despite having a 7-9 record. Washington wasn't able to build off the playoff appearance it made though with its young standouts that year, going 7-10 in 2021 and 8-8-1 in 2022.

As the Commanders hovered around .500 for most of Rivera's first three seasons, the team struggled offensively, ranking in the bottom half of the league in total offense and scoring in each season. The Commanders juggled several quarterbacks during those three seasons, starting seven quarterbacks over that time.

After their shortcomings in 2022, Rivera opted to make 2022 fifth-round pick Sam Howell the Commanders' starting quarterback and hired Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy to the same role in hopes of rejuvenating the offense. The moves ultimately didn't pan out as the offense finished toward the bottom of the league in yards and scoring again.

Rivera, who turned 63 on Sunday, was previously the head coach of the Panthers for nine seasons. He helped the Panthers become a Super Bowl contender, taking Carolina to Super Bowl 50 before fizzling out in his final few seasons at the helm. He was fired late in the 2019 season, going 76-63 during his time with the Panthers.

