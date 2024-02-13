National Football League Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes: 'Obviously, the goal is always seven rings' Published Feb. 13, 2024 3:35 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Patrick Mahomes is the best quarterback in the NFL, likely already the best of his generation and has three Super Bowls to his name before turning 30 — and there's plenty more to come.

And the Kansas City Chiefs star is intent on that being the case.

"I think it's more than just me trying to be the best that I can be. I don't want to have any regrets at the end of my career, and I know how great of an organization, how great of a coach [Andy Reid], tight end [Travis Kelce], players that I have around me, and I don't want to let that slide by. I want to make sure I maximize my opportunities," Mahomes said when asked about trying to match and/or surpass Tom Brady's seven career Super Bowls to NFL Network Monday.

"Obviously, the goal is always seven [rings]. It's always to try to get as much as you can. And so, all I can do is just try to maximize my opportunities every single day, continue to work to be better not only for myself but for my team, and we'll see what happens at the end of my career."

Mahomes finished Kansas City's thrilling, overtime win over the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII with 333 passing yards, two passing touchdowns, one interception and a 99.3 passer rating, while completing 73.9% of his passes. He was also the Chiefs' leading rusher with 66 yards on 7.3 yards per carry — including a pair of pivotal runs to move the chains on their game-winning drive.

In the regular season, Mahomes totaled 4,183 passing yards, 27 passing touchdowns, 14 interceptions and a 92.6 passer rating, while completing 67.2% of his passes. He also ran for 389 yards.

Across Kansas City's four postseason games, Mahomes totaled 1,051 passing yards, six passing touchdowns, one interception and a 100.3 passer rating, while completing 69.8% of his passes. He also ran for 141 yards.

Mahomes, who has been Kansas City's starter the past six seasons (2018-23), is already a six-time Pro Bowler, three-time Super Bowl MVP, two-time All Pro and two-time NFL MVP. He has led the NFL in passing touchdowns twice (2018 and 2022), doing so in his first season as the team's starter with an absurd 50 touchdowns — becoming just the third quarterback in NFL history to accomplish that feat (Peyton Manning had 55 in 2013, and Brady had 50 in 2007).

Mahomes also led the sport with 5,250 passing yards in 2022, while the Chiefs won back-to-back Super Bowls after trading wide receiver and five-time All-Pro Tyreek Hill after the 2021 season.

Mahomes turns 29 on Sept. 17.

