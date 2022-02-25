National Football League
Cardinals owner pumps brakes on Kyler Murray trade rumors Cardinals owner pumps brakes on Kyler Murray trade rumors
National Football League

Cardinals owner pumps brakes on Kyler Murray trade rumors

4 hours ago

The drama between the Arizona Cardinals and star quarterback Kyler Murray started in mid-February, when Murray scrubbed all references to his team from his Instagram account.

That came on the heels of a report that the team wanted Murray to improve on his maturity and leadership. It also spawned all sorts of trade rumors, including one particularly juicy suggestion from Adam Rank of NFL.com that the Cardinals swap Murray for Minnesota's Kirk Cousins.

"I like Kyler to move because the Cardinals won games without him last year," Rank wrote. "He would bring in a huge bounty of picks. I know there are some growing rumblings between the Cardinals and Murray, and he's still young enough to bolt to the Oakland A's if he wants to. But imagine the Vikings making a move with veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins (and his expiring contract) for Murray."

That created a fair amount of excitement in Vikings social media circles, as well as increasing concern from their Arizona counterparts. 

But that screeching sound you might have heard on Friday was Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill slamming the brakes on the whole affair.

"I'm not a big social media guy, I don't know the nuances of some of this stuff," Bidwill said during a radio appearance on Friday morning. "But I think there was a lot of interpretation around that that was inconsistent with the conversations that not just I have had but that Kliff (Kingsbury) and Steve (Keim) have had.

"They are positive conversations that are going in the right direction. We know we have to get better. I know Kyler put out the statement, ‘love me or hate me … I’m going to get better.' Well, put me in the category that I love him, and I know he's going to get better."

Asked about a potential contract extension for Murray — something for which the QB is currently eligible — Bidwill hedged.

"These contracts, especially the quarterback contracts, are very complicated," Bidwill said. "Most of the big ones are done further down the road (of the offseason.) I think Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen were done in the summertime, others were done in the summertime. So we've got time."

Bidwill added that Murray is "certainly part of our long-term plan."

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
Does Aaron Rodgers deserve to be NFL's highest-paid player?
National Football League

Does Aaron Rodgers deserve to be NFL's highest-paid player?

25 mins ago
NFL odds: Lines on Russell Wilson's next team, from Broncos to Steelers
National Football League

NFL odds: Lines on Russell Wilson's next team, from Broncos to Steelers

3 hours ago
NFL 2022: Predicting starting QBs for Packers, Bucs, more
National Football League

NFL 2022: Predicting starting QBs for Packers, Bucs, more

4 hours ago
Could Jimmy Garoppolo return to 49ers if Trey Lance isn't ready?
San Francisco 49ers

Could Jimmy Garoppolo return to 49ers if Trey Lance isn't ready?

7 hours ago
Why Aaron Rodgers is the gift that keeps on giving
National Football League

Why Aaron Rodgers is the gift that keeps on giving

21 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesDaytona 500 Event Daytona 500College Basketball Rankings College Basketball RankingsWWE Videos WWE VideosCollege Basketball Highlights College Basketball Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes