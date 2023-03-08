National Football League Cardinals' DeAndre Hopkins: I'm not worried about trade rumors Updated Mar. 8, 2023 7:33 p.m. EST share facebook twitter reddit link

Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins has been a frequently mentioned name in the NFL trade rumor mill, amplified by the Arizona Cardinals being vague about the veteran's future with the franchise.

Despite all the buzz about the Cardinals moving him, though, Hopkins remains steadfast.

In an appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show" on Wednesday, Hopkins expressed how he's unfazed by the trade talk.

"I've been hearing a lot of trade talks, but I take things day-for-day," Hopkins said. "I don't look forward to the future. I live in the present moment. Right now, the Arizona Cardinals is the team and the roster that I'm on, and I'm preparing myself for whatever the future holds."

ADVERTISEMENT

Hopkins, 30, is due $19.4 million in 2023 and has two seasons remaining on his current contract. In a team-friendly development, NFL Network reported on Wednesday that Hopkins would be receptive to altering his contract should a trade occur.

Hopkins appeared in just nine games for the Cardinals last season due to a six-game suspension for violating the league's performance-enhancing drug policy and a late-season knee injury. Across those nine games, he totaled 64 receptions for 717 yards and three touchdowns.

Arizona acquired Hopkins and a fourth-round draft pick from the Houston Texans in 2020 for running back David Johnson and a second- and fourth-rounder. Hopkins and the Cardinals made the playoffs in 2021.

Hopkins has racked up six 1,000-plus-yard seasons and made five Pro Bowl rosters across his 10-year NFL career.

The Cardinals went 4-13 last season, which has them selecting third in the 2023 NFL Draft. They fired head coach Kliff Kingsbury after the season, while general manager Steve Keim stepped away from the franchise. Arizona hired former Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon as head coach and former Tennessee Titans and New England Patriots executive Monti Ossenfort as general manager.

Top stories from FOX Sports:

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience National Football League Arizona Cardinals DeAndre Hopkins

share