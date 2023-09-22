National Football League Rookie QBs Anthony Richardson, Bryce Young ruled out for Week 3 Updated Sep. 22, 2023 2:36 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The No. 1 and No. 4 picks in the 2023 NFL Draft will be sidelined in Week 3, as quarterbacks Bryce Young (Carolina Panthers) and Anthony Richardson (Indianapolis Colts) are out due to injuries.

Young suffered an ankle injury in the Panthers' Week 2 loss to the New Orleans Saints. It was announced Thursday that veteran Andy Dalton will get the starting nod for the Panthers, 0-2, when they hit the road to face the Seattle Seahawks (1-1) on Sunday.

Across his first two games, Young has totaled 299 passing yards, two passing touchdowns, two interceptions and a 66.6 passer rating, while completing 59.2% of his passes. He has also rushed for 51 yards.

Meanwhile, Richardson suffered a head injury in the Colts' Week 2 win over the Houston Texans. Head coach Shane Steichen announced Friday that Gardner Minshew will start in place of Richardson for the Colts, 1-1, in their road bout with the Baltimore Ravens (2-0) on Sunday.

Across his first two games, Richardson has totaled 279 passing yards, one passing touchdown, one interception and a 78.2 passer rating, while completing 63.8% of his passes. He has also rushed for 75 yards and three touchdowns.

Both Young and Richardson were named the starting quarterback for their respective teams in the summer.

