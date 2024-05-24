National Football League Aaron Rodgers on Jets playing in 6 prime-time games in 2024: 'I love it' Updated May. 24, 2024 10:25 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets are slated to be featured a lot in prime time during the 2024 NFL season, but the quarterback is embracing it.

In an interview with SiriusXM Mad Dog Radio, Rodgers relished the fact that he'll be featured in six prime-time games this upcoming season.

"I love it," Rodgers said. "I love it. We are must-watch TV. And that’s pretty obvious. Everybody knows that. Whether you love me or hate me, people wanna see me play. They enjoy watching me play. And we are a team to watch this year. Not surprising. Six prime-time games in the first 11 or 12 weeks. I love it. You know, make it difficult."

The Jets' six prime-time games are tied for the most in the NFL this season, which is more than the two-time defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs and only matched by the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers . As Rodgers mentioned, all six of those games take place prior to their Week 12 bye. They open the season on "Monday Night Football" against the 49ers. They're back in prime time just 10 days later, when they host the New England Patriots for a Thursday night duel in Week 3.

Of course, the NFL's decision to put the Jets in prime-time games several times in the 2024 season came after Rodgers tore his Achilles just four snaps into his tenure with his new team last year. With Rodgers joining a Jets team that some thought was ready to possibly compete for a title in 2023, New York was also scheduled for six prime-time games last season.

Rodgers' injury changed the trajectory of the Jets' campaign though, leaving fans to watch a handful of non-competitive prime-time games involving New York. After their Week 1 upset over the Buffalo Bills , the Jets lost their five other prime-time games en route to a 7-10 season.

As Rodgers is 40 and coming off an Achilles injury, it's easy to wonder why the Jets are set to be featured in prime time so frequently again in 2024. NFL broadcast executive Mike North told reporters that Rodgers' return is viewed as a key storyline, but he also made an offhand comment that the Jets "owe us one" after how last season went.

Aaron Rodgers wants zero distractions for the Jets in 2024

Rodgers took some exception to North's comment.

"As far as us owing people, yeah, that’s fine," Rodgers said. "Whatever. I don’t care what anybody has to say about that. That’s great. It was s----- for me, it was rough for the league. I get it. Me only playing a few plays last year. That’s gonna be different this year. What happens when we pay them back this year with six great prime-time games? What are they gonna say next year?"

North walked back his comment a bit recently on "The Adam Schefter Podcast," saying the Jets "don’t owe the NFL one; they owe the fans one."

If Rodgers is able to remain healthy for the entirety of the 2024 season and play at the level he's played at for much of his career, the Jets should be competitive. They also made some moves to solidify the offense around him this offseason, adding veteran offensive tackles Tyron Smith and Morgan Moses before selecting Olu Fashanu with the 10th overall pick. Additionally, they signed Mike Williams in free agency to pair with Garrett Wilson before drafting wide receiver Malachi Corley in the third round.

