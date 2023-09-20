National Football League Panthers QB Bryce Young held out of practice; Andy Dalton may start Sunday Updated Sep. 21, 2023 1:00 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Carolina Panthers rookie quarterback Bryce Young will not practice Thursday because of an ankle injury, the team announced.

The news further increases the likelihood that 13-year NFL pro Andy Dalton will make his first start for the Panthers on Sunday at Seattle.

Young, the No. 1 pick in this year's draft, injured his ankle at some point during Carolina's 20-17 loss to the New Orleans Saints on Monday night, although coach Frank Reich did not know when. Young finished the game, throwing a touchdown pass and a two-point conversion to Adam Thielen on his final drive.

Reich said he didn't know about the injury until after the game.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Panthers have signed Jake Luton to the practice squad, and he could be promoted as the team's backup quarterback if Young can't play. He spent time in training camp with Carolina.

"If Andy is the starter, we have a lot of confidence." Reich said Wednesday. "This is why you bring someone like Andy in. Our goal is to put our team in position to win championships and despite a tough start, that is our vision, that is our goal and what we're working toward.

"My experience personally as a player and as a coach is that you're going to need somebody for one game or two or three somewhere along the line. If Andy plays we believe he gives us a very good chance to win."

Reich said the game plan would not change much if Dalton starts.

Dave Helman breaks down Saints' close victory over Bryce Young, Panthers

Young and Dalton were not made available during the team's open locker room session Wednesday.

Dalton is 83-77-2 as a starter during his previous 12 NFL seasons, while throwing for 244 touchdowns and 144 interceptions. He spent nine seasons in Cincinnati before one-year stops in Dallas, Chicago and New Orleans.

Dalton started 14 games last season for the Saints, going 6-8 with 18 touchdown passes and nine interceptions.

Running back Miles Sanders said he's not worried if Dalton is pressed into starting, saying the veteran is well-prepared.

"It would actually be kind of a dream come true to play with Andy," Sanders said. "Me being from Pittsburgh and being a Steelers fan I know what Andy can do (having played with the Bengals). So yeah, it would be an honor playing with him."

Young has struggled in his first two career starts, although the team's offensive line hasn't given him much time to throw. The 2021 Heisman Trophy winner from Alabama has completed 59.2% of his passes for 299 yards with two touchdowns and two picks.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience National Football League Carolina Panthers

[Do you want more great stories delivered right to you? Here's how you can create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow your favorite leagues, teams and players and receive a personalized newsletter in your inbox daily.]

share