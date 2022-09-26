National Football League
Browns’ Garrett in accident, injuries not life-threatening
National Football League

Browns’ Garrett in accident, injuries not life-threatening

1 hour ago

Cleveland Browns All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett did not suffer life-threatening injuries after he was involved in a one-car accident following practice Monday.

The team said Garrett was taken to a hospital, but did not give any specific details about his injuries or condition. The Browns said they are gathering more information.

Garrett and his teammates returned to practice at the team’s facility in Berea, Ohio, following a long weekend after their home win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday night.

Garrett, 26, was in the locker room following the morning workout.

It’s not yet known if Garrett’s playing status for Sunday’s game in Atlanta will be altered by the accident.

Garrett needs just one sack to become the team’s career leader. He was held to two assisted tackles in Thursday’s win over the rival Steelers.

One of the NFL’s most dominant players, Garrett was selected with the No. 1 overall pick by Cleveland in 2017. He set a team single-season record with 16 sacks last season, and has recorded 61 1/2 sacks in 71 games.

--Reporting by the Associated Press

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share
Eagles, Dolphins jump Bills, Bucs to lead Bucky Brooks' top 10 NFL teams
National Football League

Eagles, Dolphins jump Bills, Bucs to lead Bucky Brooks' top 10 NFL teams

1 hour ago
The NFL's push for parity may make 2022 season a wild ride
National Football League

The NFL's push for parity may make 2022 season a wild ride

2 hours ago
Chargers LT Rashawn Slater expected to miss remainder of season
National Football League

Chargers LT Rashawn Slater expected to miss remainder of season

3 hours ago
NFL odds Week 4: Early lines for every game
National Football League

NFL odds Week 4: Early lines for every game

3 hours ago
Should the Ravens pay Lamar Jackson now?
National Football League

Should the Ravens pay Lamar Jackson now?

3 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes