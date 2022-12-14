National Football League Inside Baker Mayfield's resurgence, Geno Smith's struggles: NFC West Stock Watch 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The accolades continue to roll in for Baker Mayfield after he led the Los Angeles Rams to a surprising, comeback win over the Las Vegas Raiders in his first action with the team.

Mayfield was named NFC Offensive Player of the Week for his effort, rallying his new team from a 13-point deficit in the fourth quarter with a pair of touchdown drives — the latter of which spanned eight plays and 98 yards with less than two minutes remaining.

Mayfield completed 22 of 35 passes for 230 yards and a touchdown with no interceptions. That includes going 15-of-20 for 141 yards in the fourth quarter.

With an extra day of practice after playing on Thursday night to get ready for an upcoming Monday Night Football contest on the road against the Green Bay Packers, Rams head coach Sean McVay said Mayfield connected with offensive coordinator Liam Coen and assistant Zak Kromer to get up to speed on this week's game plan.

"He does have some familiarity and some concept carryover," McVay told reporters this week. "He just might have called it something different. But the details at which things were coached with the timing and rhythm and the way that you want to distribute the field — or even like he talked about with some of the protection things when you're dropping back and throwing the football — there are some similarities to what he's done in his previous stops.

"It's making sure that we're on the same page, but the good thing about having a game plan is that you'll be able to kind of give it to him in those incremental parts so that it can be digested in the right way. That's kind of the approach that we'll take and it's just one day at a time."

The larger question for the Rams is if Mayfield will be around long-term. By claiming Mayfield off waivers, the Rams will pay $1.365 million for his services for the remainder of the season. After that, Mayfield becomes a free agent.

The Rams still have Stafford as the team's starting quarterback, with three years and $67 million in guaranteed money still left on his deal. Stafford is dealing with a bruised spinal cord injury and is likely not to return this season. However, McVay said Stafford will not need any offseason surgery to repair the issue and expects a full recovery for the 34-year-old quarterback.

So, would Mayfield be willing to return to the Rams as a backup? Or will he seek an opportunity to compete for a starting job elsewhere? Those questions will be answered in the offseason. For now, Mayfield will attempt to play well for the final four games of 2022, where he is expected to finish out as L.A.'s starting quarterback.

"To be honest with you, I'm just looking to be the best version of me possible," Mayfield said. "Lead and improve in the system, trying to take away from a great group of guys that have had a lot of success. … I can't control the future. I know I have the next four games here. I'm trying to build on that and just be the best version of me and improve."

Mayfield's latest NFL audition tops this week's NFC West Stock Watch

Rising

Rams QB Baker Mayfield: The Oklahoma product has taken on an unusual way of celebrating big plays this season by head-butting teammates without his helmet on.

Mayfield's antics caught some Rams players and coaches by surprise when he head-butted cornerback Robert Rochell after his team's big win.

"He asked me why I did it," Mayfield said. "I said it felt pretty good, so I did it. He was a little surprised, but it felt good."

Rams WR Tutu Atwell: The second-year pro out of Louisville has finally made his way on the field due to injuries, proving why the Rams selected him in the second round of the 2021 draft.

Over the last four games, Atwell has 17 receptions for 183 receiving yards and a touchdown, showing an ability to stretch defenses with his speed. Atwell finished with five catches for 50 yards on nine targets in L.A.'s win over the Raiders.

"It's awesome to watch his growth and maturation — his comfort, confidence and play swagger," McVay said.

San Francisco 49ers QB Brock Purdy: The rookie, seventh-round selection has been impressive in seven quarters of work, helping to lead the Niners to back-to-back wins with starter Jimmy Garoppolo sidelined because of a broken foot.

Last week, Purdy defeated Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, becoming the first rookie in the Super Bowl era with at least two touchdown passes, a rushing touchdown and a passer rating of 125 or higher in his first NFL start.

Now, Purdy will have to show he can play the same way on the road, taking on the Seattle Seahawks in a hostile environment at Lumen Field.

Falling

Seahawks QB Geno Smith: The West Virginia product has struggled a bit over the past two games.

In a disappointing, 30-24 home loss to the Carolina Panthers, Smith finished 21-of-36 for 264 yards, with three touchdowns and two interceptions. Smith has five interceptions in his last three games.

However, Smith has played well overall this season and his recent struggles seem like more of a hiccup in what has been an impressive year as a regular starter for the first time since 2014.

Seattle head coach Pete Carroll: After appearing to fix the run defense earlier this season, the Seahawks are back to giving up big plays in the running game. Over the last four games, the Seahawks have allowed 838 yards rushing. Only the New York Giants have allowed more (848 yards).

Losers of three of their last four games, Carroll said his group has to get back to being more disciplined and gap sound on that side of the football.

"Teams have adapted," Carroll said. "We have to keep adapting, too. We have to keep getting better and make sure that we are staying ahead of it."

Arizona Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins: Tied at 13-all midway through the third quarter on Monday, Hopkins made a catch headed for the sideline but carried the ball loosely.

As he tried to pick up more yards, Hopkins had the ball knocked out of his hands by Kyler Dugger and Patriots linebacker Raekwon McMillan picked it up and returned it for a score. The play gave the Patriots a 20-13 lead that they would not relinquish.

Hopkins took ownership of the play, but it's something Arizona's top playmakers must avoid if they want to go on a run down the backstretch of this season.

"Obviously, I think the fumble hurt us more than anything," Hopkins said. "I take responsibility for that. I think that's when everything went downhill — when they got that momentum. So, that's on me."

Eric D. Williams has reported on the NFL for more than a decade, covering the Los Angeles Rams for Sports Illustrated, the Los Angeles Chargers for ESPN and the Seattle Seahawks for the Tacoma News Tribune. Follow him on Twitter at @eric_d_williams .

