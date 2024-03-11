National Football League
RB Austin Ekeler reportedly agrees to deal with Washington Commanders
National Football League

RB Austin Ekeler reportedly agrees to deal with Washington Commanders

Updated Mar. 11, 2024 8:00 p.m. ET

Former Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler has agreed to a deal with the Washington Commanders, per multiple reports. Ekeler will sign a two-year deal worth up to $11.43 million, per NFL Media.

Ekeler spent the first seven seasons of his NFL career with the Chargers after joining the club as an undrafted free agent in 2017. Last season, he ran for 628 yards and five touchdowns on 3.5 yards per carry, while also logging 436 receiving yards and one receiving touchdown across 14 games (Ekeler missed three games due to an ankle injury).

Ekeler, 28, is one of the most accomplished all-around running backs currently playing in the NFL, exhibited by his 4,355 career rushing yards compared to his 3,884 career receiving yards. He broke out in 2018 and became the Chargers' primary running back by the start of the 2019 season, during which he recorded 1,550 yards from scrimmage. He has recorded at least 1,000 total yards from scrimmage in four of the past five seasons.

[2024 NFL free-agency grades: Evaluating every major signing so far]

ADVERTISEMENT

Ekeler reunites with Commanders running backs coach Anthony Lynn, who was his head coach with the Chargers during his rise to stardom. He was widely expected to move on from the Chargers this offseason after Los Angeles hired Jim Harbaugh to take over as their next head coach, replacing Lynn's successor, Brandon Staley.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
National Football League
Los Angeles Chargers
Austin Ekeler
share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Patriots reportedly trading QB Mac Jones to Jaguars for sixth-round pick

Patriots reportedly trading QB Mac Jones to Jaguars for sixth-round pick

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
NBA Power Rankings Image NBA Power RankingsNCAA Tournament Projections Image NCAA Tournament ProjectionsNFL Free Agent Tracker Image NFL Free Agent TrackerCopa America Image 2024 Copa AmericaEuro 2024 Image Euro 2024Big Ten Tournament Image Big Ten TournamentBig East Tournament Image Big East Tournament
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes