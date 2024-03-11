National Football League RB Austin Ekeler reportedly agrees to deal with Washington Commanders Updated Mar. 11, 2024 8:00 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Former Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler has agreed to a deal with the Washington Commanders, per multiple reports. Ekeler will sign a two-year deal worth up to $11.43 million, per NFL Media.

Ekeler spent the first seven seasons of his NFL career with the Chargers after joining the club as an undrafted free agent in 2017. Last season, he ran for 628 yards and five touchdowns on 3.5 yards per carry, while also logging 436 receiving yards and one receiving touchdown across 14 games (Ekeler missed three games due to an ankle injury).

Ekeler, 28, is one of the most accomplished all-around running backs currently playing in the NFL, exhibited by his 4,355 career rushing yards compared to his 3,884 career receiving yards. He broke out in 2018 and became the Chargers' primary running back by the start of the 2019 season, during which he recorded 1,550 yards from scrimmage. He has recorded at least 1,000 total yards from scrimmage in four of the past five seasons.

Ekeler reunites with Commanders running backs coach Anthony Lynn, who was his head coach with the Chargers during his rise to stardom. He was widely expected to move on from the Chargers this offseason after Los Angeles hired Jim Harbaugh to take over as their next head coach, replacing Lynn's successor, Brandon Staley.

