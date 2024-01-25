National Football League Atlanta Falcons reportedly hiring Raheem Morris as head coach Updated Jan. 25, 2024 5:08 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Atlanta Falcons are hiring former Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris to be their new head coach, NFL Network reported Thursday.

Morris spent the past three seasons (2021-23) with the Rams, most notably winning Super Bowl LVI. He was previously with the Falcons in some capacity from 2015 to 2020, including as interim head coach in the final season.

Atlanta fired head coach Arthur Smith after three seasons and a 48-17 loss in Week 18 to the New Orleans Saints , which sealed the franchise's third consecutive 7-10 campaign; the Falcons went 21-30 under Smith.

As for the situation Morris inherits, Atlanta shuffled quarterbacks Desmond Ridder and Taylor Heinicke this season; both signal-callers are currently under contract for 2024. The Falcons are projected to have roughly $30 million in cap space this offseason and own the No. 8 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Atlanta hasn't made the playoffs or had a winning season since 2017.

