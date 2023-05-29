National Football League
Aaron Rodgers dances to Taylor Swift during Jets stadium concert
Published May. 29, 2023 4:15 p.m. ET

Taylor Swift's "Eras" tour is in full swing as we head into the summer months. Between Swift selling out football stadiums from coast to coast as she performs the greatest hits of her career and the fact that wedding and party season are fully getting underway, pretty much every person in America between the ages of 20 and 40 will probably have a chance to dance to a Swift song at some point this summer.

39-year-old New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers is one of those people, and he did not miss his opportunity.

Rodgers was seen enjoying Swift's concert at MetLife Stadium over the weekend, marking his first public appearance at the Jets' home arena since the blockbuster trade that landed the four-time NFL MVP in New York (or, more accurately, New Jersey) after 18 years with the Green Bay Packers

And Rodgers, who appeared to be in a private suite alongside some friends, showed off some moves to "Shake It Off" and "Style."

Rodgers' entourage included Top Gun Maverick actor Miles Teller and Teller's wife Keleigh Sperry, two longtime friends with Rodgers who have been seen on offseason excursions with the quarterback before.

Needless to say, everyone in the group seemed to be enjoying themselves, including the man tasked with getting the Jets back to the playoffs. As it turns out, Rodgers is truly a bona fide Swiftie who has a deep appreciation for the music star's entire catalog — especially her 2020 album "folklore".

Rodgers isn't the only NFL great who considers himself a proud Taylor Swift fan. J.J. Watt attended the "Eras" tour kickoff show at the Cardinals' stadium in Arizona and later posted a video of himself raving about it. Swift, meanwhile, showed some NFL love herself by confirming during a recent tour stop in Philadelphia, near where she grew up, that she is in fact an Eagles fan.

Aaron Rodgers
New York Jets
