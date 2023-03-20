J.J. Watt among the 'Swifties' loving Taylor Swift 'Eras' concert kickoff
J.J. Watt cleared some "Blank Space" on his calendar as he knew "All Too Well" he would "Be Ready For It" when pop star Taylor Swift kicked off her "Eras Tour" concert series near Watt's house in Arizona over the weekend.
The concert took place at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, the home stadium of the Cardinals — the team from which Watt retired at the end of the 2022 NFL season.
Watt and his wife, pro soccer and USWNT player Kealia Ohai Watt, apparently seemed to love the show according to a video that J.J. Watt posted to his social media.
[J.J. Watt moved to tears after Cardinals surprise him with tribute video]
"First off, unbelievable," J.J. said. "You can tell when somebody does something at the top of their game and is trying to do it the right way for their fans."
Swift's opening concerts each went over three hours with 44 of Swift's top hits sung among crowds of over 70,000 fans, including the Watts.
"It was thoroughly impressive, so hats off to everybody involved in the production — Taylor, the whole crew, all the fans. I mean, it was impressive to witness." J.J. said.
Watt retired after the 2022 season after spending his first 10 seasons of his NFL career with the Houston Texans and the past two with the Cardinals. The three-time Defensive Player of the Year and five-time First Team All-Pro had 114.5 sacks in his career, including two 20-plus sack seasons and two years in which he led the NFL in that category.
Top stories from FOX Sports:
- J.J. Watt set to retire as all-time great after he 'changed the game' on, off the field
- NFL free agency grades: Every major signing for every team
- 2023 NFL mock draft: Shakeup at the top; how do free agents affect choices?
- 2023 NFL free-agency tracker: Signings, best players available
- 2023 NFL Draft prospect rankings: 64 best available players
- Lamar Jackson's landing spots: Which teams could sign the QB?
- John Fanta's 2023 March Madness instant reaction to every game
- MLB 26-and-under power rankings: Which teams have the best young players?
- Cowboys' trade for WR Brandin Cooks perfectly fits team — and philosophyLaremy Tunsil extension solidifies Texans' OL for likely rookie QBC.J. Gardner-Johnson agrees to 1-year deal with Lions
- Adam Thielen agrees to reported 3-year deal with PanthersFormer Eagles guard Isaac Seumalo inks three-year, $24M deal with SteelersNFL Free Agency Grades: Every major signing so far for each team
- 2023 NFL Draft order: Every pick for all seven roundsDarren Waller could be transcendent weapon for Daniel Jones, Giants
- Cowboys' trade for WR Brandin Cooks perfectly fits team — and philosophyLaremy Tunsil extension solidifies Texans' OL for likely rookie QBC.J. Gardner-Johnson agrees to 1-year deal with Lions
- Adam Thielen agrees to reported 3-year deal with PanthersFormer Eagles guard Isaac Seumalo inks three-year, $24M deal with SteelersNFL Free Agency Grades: Every major signing so far for each team
- 2023 NFL Draft order: Every pick for all seven roundsDarren Waller could be transcendent weapon for Daniel Jones, Giants