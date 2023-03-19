John Fanta's 2023 March Madness instant reaction: What to watch for in Day 4
The first round of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament was marked by massive upsets, and the madness continued in the Round of 32 on Saturday, as another No. 1 seed fell. Will more chaos occur on Sunday?
Here is my preview of everything to watch for in yet another stacked slate:
We'll have much more coming today, but first, make sure you check out a few key items: our NCAA Tournament bracket, NCAA Tournament schedule, 50 reasons to be excited for March Madness and top plays of the first round.
Here is a complete recap of Day 3.
Stay tuned for exclusive interviews, running analysis and more from Day 4.
COMING SOON:
No. 3 Xavier vs. No. 11 Pitt | 12:10 p.m. ET
No. 3 Kansas State vs. No. 6 Kentucky | 2:40 p.m. ET
No. 2 Marquette vs. No. 7 Michigan State | 5:15 p.m. ET
No. 4 UConn vs. No. 5 Saint Mary's | 6:10 p.m. ET
No. 3 Baylor vs. No. 6 Creighton | 7:10 p.m. ET
No. 9 Florida Atlantic vs. No. 16 FDU | 7:45 p.m. ET
No. 4 Indiana vs. No. 5 Miami (Fla.) | 8:40 p.m. ET
No. 3 Gonzaga vs. No. 6 TCU | 9:40 p.m. ET
John Fanta is a national college basketball broadcaster and writer for FOX Sports. He covers the sport in a variety of capacities, from calling games on FS1 to serving as lead host on the BIG EAST Digital Network to providing commentary on The Field of 68 Media Network. Follow him on Twitter @John_Fanta.
Read more:
- John Fanta's 2023 March Madness instant reaction to every game
- NCAA Tournament live updates: Highlights from March Madness
- Rodney Terry proving that he deserves Texas job
- Behind the scenes: How Fairleigh Dickinson toppled Purdue
- Is Purdue overdue for a philosophical shift?
- UConn is starting to look like UConn again
- 2023 March Madness: Upsets, thrillers, more viral moments
- NCAA Men's Tournament brackets
- NCAA March Madness: Schedule dates, locations, how to watch
- Kelvin Sampson's failures could be key to Houston's success
- NCAA Women's bracket: Top matchups, Final Four picks, more
- Mattress Mack can win $35 million if Houston wins it all
- NFL free agency grades: Every major signing for every team
- Trea Turner's grand slam powers Team USA into WBC semis
- World Baseball Classic odds: How to bet, expert picks, more
- MLB 26-and-under power rankings: Which teams have the best young players?
- NBA playoff picture: How first-round matchups are shaping up
- College football rankings: Our top 25, spring football edition
- 2023 March Madness live updates: Fairleigh Dickinson stuns top-seeded Purdue2023 March Madness: Fairleigh Dickinson's upset of Purdue shocks the worldSources: St. John's intends to hire Rick Pitino as head basketball coach
- John Fanta's 2023 March Madness instant reaction: Recap of a chaotic Day 22023 March Madness Day 1 highlights: Princeton stuns Arizona; Penn State crushes A&MJohn Fanta's 2023 March Madness reaction: Recap of the action on wild Day 1
- 2023 March Madness: Arizona's upset loss stuns Gronk, more viral moments2023 March Madness Schedule: How to watch, TV, dates, locationsMarch Madness upset tracker: How far can Princeton, Fairleigh Dickinson go?
- 2023 March Madness live updates: Fairleigh Dickinson stuns top-seeded Purdue2023 March Madness: Fairleigh Dickinson's upset of Purdue shocks the worldSources: St. John's intends to hire Rick Pitino as head basketball coach
- John Fanta's 2023 March Madness instant reaction: Recap of a chaotic Day 22023 March Madness Day 1 highlights: Princeton stuns Arizona; Penn State crushes A&MJohn Fanta's 2023 March Madness reaction: Recap of the action on wild Day 1
- 2023 March Madness: Arizona's upset loss stuns Gronk, more viral moments2023 March Madness Schedule: How to watch, TV, dates, locationsMarch Madness upset tracker: How far can Princeton, Fairleigh Dickinson go?