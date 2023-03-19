College Basketball John Fanta's 2023 March Madness instant reaction: What to watch for in Day 4 Updated Mar. 19, 2023 11:43 a.m. EDT share facebook twitter reddit link

The first round of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament was marked by massive upsets, and the madness continued in the Round of 32 on Saturday, as another No. 1 seed fell. Will more chaos occur on Sunday?

Here is my preview of everything to watch for in yet another stacked slate:

We'll have much more coming today, but first, make sure you check out a few key items: our NCAA Tournament bracket, NCAA Tournament schedule, 50 reasons to be excited for March Madness and top plays of the first round.

Here is a complete recap of Day 3.

ADVERTISEMENT

Stay tuned for exclusive interviews, running analysis and more from Day 4.

COMING SOON:

No. 3 Xavier vs. No. 11 Pitt | 12:10 p.m. ET

No. 3 Kansas State vs. No. 6 Kentucky | 2:40 p.m. ET

No. 2 Marquette vs. No. 7 Michigan State | 5:15 p.m. ET

No. 4 UConn vs. No. 5 Saint Mary's | 6:10 p.m. ET

No. 3 Baylor vs. No. 6 Creighton | 7:10 p.m. ET

No. 9 Florida Atlantic vs. No. 16 FDU | 7:45 p.m. ET

No. 4 Indiana vs. No. 5 Miami (Fla.) | 8:40 p.m. ET

No. 3 Gonzaga vs. No. 6 TCU | 9:40 p.m. ET

John Fanta is a national college basketball broadcaster and writer for FOX Sports. He covers the sport in a variety of capacities, from calling games on FS1 to serving as lead host on the BIG EAST Digital Network to providing commentary on The Field of 68 Media Network. Follow him on Twitter @ John_Fanta .

Read more:

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience Big Ten Big East College Basketball

share