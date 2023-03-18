College Basketball
College Basketball

2023 March Madness live updates: Furman-San Diego State in action

Updated Mar. 18, 2023 12:58 p.m. EDT

Round 1 of the 2023 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament certainly lived up to the name "March Madness."

College hoops fans can gear up for an exciting start to Round 2, as the final 32 teams battle for a spot in the Sweet 16.

Saturday begins with No. 5 San Diego State taking on No. 13 Furman in the South Region. The Paladins pulled off a wild upset over No. 4 Virginia in the closing seconds of the game to notch their first tournament win since 1974. That matchup will be followed by No. 5 Duke looking to notch its 11th consecutive win vs. No. 4 Tennessee.

The evening slate is jam-packed with exciting games, beginning with No. 1 Kansas squaring off against No. 8 Arkansas, before No. 15 Princeton faces No. 7 Missouri.

Later in the evening, No. 1 Houston will have to survive No. 9 Auburn with their star guard Marcus Sasser playing through a groin injury he re-aggravated in a win over No. 16 Northern Kentucky

A trio of exciting games close out the night as No. 2 Texas takes on No. 10 Penn State at 7:45 p.m. in the Midwest, No. 2 UCLA goes up against No. 7 Northwestern at 8:40 p.m. in the Western region, and No. 1 Alabama battles No. 8 Maryland at 9:40 p.m. ET. 

Follow along with the most up-to-date bracket here.

Here are the highlights!

No. 5 San Diego State vs. No. 13 Furman

WHAT. A. LOB.

San Diego State's Darrion Trammell threw a beautiful lob to Keshad Johnson, who threw down a two-handed alley-oop slam.

Running rampant

The Aztecs turned what was a tight match into a dominant first half, using tough defense and quick-burst offense to put together an 18-1 run.

No. 4 Tennessee vs. No. 5 Duke | 2:40 p.m. (CBS)

No. 1 Kansas vs. No. 8 Arkansas | 5:15 p.m. (CBS)

No. 7 Missouri vs. No. 15 Princeton | 6:10 p.m. (TNT)

No. 1 Houston vs. No. 9 Auburn | 7:10 p.m. (TBS)

No. 2 Texas vs. No. 10 Penn State | 7:45 p.m. (CBS)

No. 2 UCLA vs. No. 7 Northwestern | 8:40 p.m. (TNT)

No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 8 Maryland | 9:40 p.m. (TBS)

