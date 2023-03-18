College Basketball
College Basketball

Eric Musselman goes viral for ripping shirt off after Arkansas upsets Kansas

Published Mar. 18, 2023 8:46 p.m. EDT

Arkansas is no stranger to beating No. 1 seeds under Eric Musselman. And Eric Musselman is no stranger to ripping off his shirt in celebration.

History repeated itself Saturday as No. 8 Arkansas edged defending champion Kansas 72-71 in a thriller — and the coach's shirt immediately came off as he and his players celebrated with the Razorbacks' cheering section.

Arkansas was 0-10 against No. 1 seeds in NCAA men's basketball tournament history before taking down No. 1 overall seed Gonzaga in the Sweet 16 last season. The Razorbacks have now done so in back-to-back years under Musselman.

[John Fanta's 2023 March Madness instant reaction: 1-seed Kansas ousted, chaos continues]

ADVERTISEMENT

The longtime basketball coach developed a reputation for shirtless celebrations during his time as head coach of Nevada, and social media loved it when he did so again Saturday.

Meanwhile, guard Devo Davis sobbed tears of joy in the postgame interview…

… and elsewhere in the West Reigon, the athletic director of No. 2 seed UCLA took notice.

Arkansas will face the winner of Sunday's game between No. 5 St. Mary's and No. 4 UConn in the Sweet 16.

Read more:

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
College Basketball
Arkansas Razorbacks
Kansas Jayhawks
share
Get more from College Basketball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2023 NCAA Tournament odds, expert picks, best bets for first, second round
2023 NCAA Tournament odds, expert picks, best bets for first, second round
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBWorld Baseball Classic World Baseball ClassicUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR ScheduleMarch Madness Schedule 2023 Image March Madness ScheduleUSFL Schedule Image USFL ScheduleNCAA Tournament Bracket Image NCAA Tournament Bracket2023 NFL Draft Image 2023 NFL DraftNBA MVP Race Image NBA MVP RaceNBA Playoff Picture Image NBA Playoff Picture
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes