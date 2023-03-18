College Basketball Eric Musselman goes viral for ripping shirt off after Arkansas upsets Kansas Published Mar. 18, 2023 8:46 p.m. EDT share facebook twitter reddit link

Arkansas is no stranger to beating No. 1 seeds under Eric Musselman. And Eric Musselman is no stranger to ripping off his shirt in celebration.

History repeated itself Saturday as No. 8 Arkansas edged defending champion Kansas 72-71 in a thriller — and the coach's shirt immediately came off as he and his players celebrated with the Razorbacks' cheering section.

Arkansas was 0-10 against No. 1 seeds in NCAA men's basketball tournament history before taking down No. 1 overall seed Gonzaga in the Sweet 16 last season. The Razorbacks have now done so in back-to-back years under Musselman.

The longtime basketball coach developed a reputation for shirtless celebrations during his time as head coach of Nevada, and social media loved it when he did so again Saturday.

Meanwhile, guard Devo Davis sobbed tears of joy in the postgame interview…

… and elsewhere in the West Reigon, the athletic director of No. 2 seed UCLA took notice.

Arkansas will face the winner of Sunday's game between No. 5 St. Mary's and No. 4 UConn in the Sweet 16.

