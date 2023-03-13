College Basketball Early best bets: 2023 March Madness bracket picks, sleepers from our experts Published Mar. 13, 2023 2:52 p.m. EDT share facebook twitter reddit link

Are you looking for betting insights on the NCAA men's basketball tournament? Well, there's no better way to dive into the madness of March than with early best wagers from our betting experts.

From Arkansas vs. Illinois to Grand Canyon and Gonzaga, we have you covered.

The lines are already on the move, so let's dive in as our FOX Sports gambling experts Jason McIntyre and Sam Panayotovich (aka Sammy P) share their thoughts on the opening lines, with odds from FOX Bet.

Let the games begin!

RELATED: NCAA men's bracket

First up, Jason McIntyre:

Kansas State to win the East Region (+900, bet $10 to win $100 total)

First-year coach Jerome Tang has zero March Madness experience, but what he does have is a tenacious defense (19th in efficiency), an elite point guard in 23-year-old Markquis Nowell, and eight wins this season against tournament teams.

Depth is an issue after the starting five, but in terms of experience, they’re 16th in the tournament. This is a long shot, but I had to take it because I like the Nowell matchup against Marquette’s best player, Tyler Kolek.

PICK: Kansas State (+900 at FOX Bet) to win East Region

Arkansas (-2.5) vs. Illinois

The Razorbacks are a tricky handicap because their best player, Nick Smith, missed much of the season with an injury, and his return to the lineup has been a bumpy one as Arkansas is just 1-4 in its past five games. But all five losses were to tourney teams.

The 3-point shooting (304th in the country) concerns me, but the athleticism and length on defense might overwhelm Illinois. The Illini have one win over a tourney team in six weeks (Northwestern, at home), and even that win required a furious second-half comeback.

PICK: Arkansas (-2.5 at FOX Bet) to win by more than 2.5 points

Drake (+3) vs. Miami

The Bulldogs steamrolled the competition in the Missouri Valley Tournament, winning every game by 12 or more points. They’re a terrific shooting team, ranking 46th in the country in 3-pointers and 20th in free-throw percentage.

Tucker DeVries, son of Drake coach Darian DeVries, was a Top 100 recruit with offers from Florida, Oregon and Iowa State, among others.

Miami lost forward Norchad Omier to an ankle injury in the ACC Tournament, and if he can’t play, the Hurricanes are in trouble. Omier had 14 double-doubles this season.

PICK: Drake (+3 at FOX Bet) to lose by fewer than 3 points (or win outright)

Furman (+5.5) vs. Virginia

I’ll be waiting for a first-half line in this game, which features an overrated UVA team that just lost a glue guy, forward Ben Vander Plas, for the season with a fractured hand.

Furman led the country in 2-point shooting and has one of the best young coaches in college hoops, Bob Richey, making his NCAA Tournament debut.

PICK: Furman (+5.5 at FOX Bet) to lose by fewer than 5.5 points (or win outright)

Alabama, Houston, Kansas, and Purdue selected as 1-seeds for NCAA Tournament

Now here's Sam Panayotovich:

Mizzou - Utah State total still isn’t high enough

The total opened at 152.5 offshore, and it appears to have settled in the states around 154.5. To be honest, it’s still probably too low. These two squads have the ammunition to reach the 80s with ease, and I’m not counting out an 87-84 final for one second. Both teams are uber efficient from 2 and 3, and neither one is spectacular on the defensive side of the ball.

PICK: Over 155 points scored by both teams combined at FOX Bet

Everything Grand Canyon does, Gonzaga does better

March Madness legend Bryce Drew has done a whale of a job at Grand Canyon this year, but he’s basically facing Grand Canyon on steroids in the first round. Gonzaga’s offense is insanely effective when it’s rolling and this is truly a horrendous matchup for the defenseless Antelopes. I’m laying the two touchdowns in a game that has all the makings of a 20-point victory.

PICK: Gonzaga (-15.5 at FOX Bet) to win by more than 15.5 points

Read more:

