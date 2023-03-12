College Basketball 2023 NCAA Championship: Every team's odds, favorites to win March Madness Published Mar. 12, 2023 8:49 p.m. EDT share facebook twitter reddit link

Selection Sunday is over, which means the teams are officially set for the NCAA Men's Tournament . It's the best time of year for many sports bettors — March Madness is here!

Alabama, Houston, Kansas and Purdue lead the pack as the four No. 1 seeds this year.

Is this the season the Houston Cougars finally cut down the nets in April? The Cougars have reached the Final Four six times without winning it all, the most semifinal appearances for a team without a national title.

Alabama had a disappointing football season (by ‘Bama standards, at least). But Nate Oats’ Crimson Tide are a popular pick among bettors to be the last men standing and singing along with Luther Vandross' "One Shining Moment." They opened as the overall No. 1 seed in the Big Dance.

Don't overlook defending national champion Kansas as the Jayhawks flew under the radar last season before winning their sixth national title. This might be an even more talented team than last year's squad that won it all.

Purdue earned the No. 1 seed with a 29-5 record and Big Ten regular season and tournament championships. Is this the year the Boilermakers finally break through? Big man Zach Edey will certainly do everything in his power to make it happen.

And you can't forget about the Gonzaga Bulldogs, the small school from Spokane, Wash. This could finally be their year to win it all after playing in every NCAA tournament since 1999.

Let's dive into all the opening title odds.

Here are the consensus title odds for the teams still dancing:

Houston Cougars +500 (bet $10 to win $60)

Alabama Crimson Tide +800 (bet $10 to win $90)

Kansas Jayhawks +1000 (bet $10 to win $110)

Purdue Boilermakers +1200 (bet $10 to win $130)

UCLA Bruins +1400 (bet $10 to win $150)

Gonzaga Bulldogs +1500 (bet $10 to win $160)

Arizona Wildcats +1600 (bet $10 to win $170)

Texas Longhorns +1900 (bet $10 to win $200 total)

Marquette Golden Eagles +2100 (bet $10 to win $220 total)

Baylor Bears +2100 (bet $10 to win $220)

Tennessee Volunteers +2200 (bet $10 to win $230)

UConn Huskies +2400 (bet $10 to win $250)

Duke Blue Devils +3100 (bet $10 to win $320)

Kentucky Wildcats +3400 (bet $10 to win $350)

Saint Mary's Gaels +3400 (bet $10 to win $350)

Creighton Bluejays +3400 (bet $10 to win $350)

TCU Horned Frogs +3400 (bet $10 to win $350)

Texas A&M Aggies +4300 (bet $10 to win $440)

Miami Hurricanes +4500 (bet $10 to win $460)

Indiana Hoosiers +4800 (bet $10 to win $490)

Virginia Cavaliers +4800 (bet $10 to win $490)

Kansas State Wildcats +4800 (bet $10 to win $490)

Xavier Musketeers +5500 (bet $10 to win $560)

Iowa Hawkeyes +5500 (bet $10 to win $560)

Michigan State Spartans +6000 (bet $10 to win $610 total)

Maryland Terrapins +6500 (bet $10 to win $660)

Iowa State Cyclones +7500 (bet $10 to win $760 total)

San Diego State Aztecs +8500 (bet $10 to win $860 total)

Memphis Tigers +8500 (bet $10 to win $860 total)

Arkansas Razorbacks +8500 (bet $10 to win $860 total)

West Virginia Mountaineers +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Illinois Fighting Illini +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Auburn Tigers +11000 (bet $10 to win $1,110 total)

Providence Friars +12000 (bet $10 to win $1,210 total)

Florida Atlantic Owls +12000 (bet $10 to win $1,210 total)

USC Trojans +16000 (bet $10 to win $1,610 total)

Northwestern Wildcats +19000 (bet $10 to win $1,910 total)

North Carolina State Wolfpack +19000 (bet $10 to win $1,910 total)

Penn State Nittany Lions +21000 (bet $10 to win $2,110 total)

Utah State Aggies +21000 (bet $10 to win $2,110 total)

Arizona State Sun Devils +25000 (bet $10 to win $2,510 total)

VCU Rams +30000 (bet $10 to win $3,010 total)

Pittsburgh Panthers +30000 (bet $10 to win $3,010 total)

Missouri Tigers +30000 (bet $10 to win $3,010 total)

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles +30000 (bet $10 to win $3,010 total)

Drake Bulldogs +32000 (bet $10 to win $3,210 total)

Mississippi State Bulldogs +40000 (bet $10 to win $4,010 total)

Iona Gaels +42000 (bet $10 to win $4,210 total)

Boise State Broncos +42000 (bet $10 to win $4,210 total)

Charleston Cougars +42000 (bet $10 to win $4,210 total)

Vermont Catamounts +50000 (bet $10 to win $5,010 total)

Nevada Wolf Pack +50000 (bet $10 to win $5,010 total)

Colgate Raiders +50000 (bet $10 to win $5,010 total)

Kent State Golden Flashes +50000 (bet $10 to win $5,010 total)

Furman Paladins +50000 (bet $10 to win $5,010 total)

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks +50000 (bet $10 to win $5,010 total)

UNC Asheville Bulldogs +50000 (bet $10 to win $5,010 total)

Kennesaw State Owls +50000 (bet $10 to win $5,010 total)

Northern Kentucky Norse +50000 (bet $10 to win $5,010 total)

Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns +50000 (bet $10 to win $5,010 total)

Texas A&M Corpus Christi Islanders +50000 (bet $10 to win $5,010 total)

Montana State Bobcats +50000 (bet $10 to win $5,010 total)

Howard Bison +50000 (bet $10 to win $5,010 total)

Texas Southern Tigers +50000 (bet $10 to win $5,010 total)

UC Santa Barbara Gauchos +50000 (bet $10 to win $5,010 total)

Grand Canyon Antelopes +50000 (bet $10 to win $5,010 total)

Princeton Tigers +50000 (bet $10 to win $5,010 total)

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights +50000 (bet $10 to win $5,010 total)

* odds as of 3/12/2023

The Cougars, the current favorites to win it all, sit at +500.

Bettors who wagered on the Tide when they were +5000, and Boilermakers when they were +4500 heading into the season are currently sitting pretty. Both those squads' championship odds have shortened significantly to +800 and +1200, respectively.

Another team making a big move up the odds chart during the season was four-time national champion UConn. The Huskies' title odds were +8000 when this hoops season tipped off. UConn currently sits at +2400 to win it all.

On the flip side, Gonzaga started the season at +900 to win it all after finishing second in the country in the 2021 and 2017 tournaments. Their title odds have fallen down to +1500.

