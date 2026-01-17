Flory Bidunga's Double-Double vs. Baylor Lands Him on Gus Johnson’s ‘GOT IT’ Team

Flory Bidunga played a versatile game in Kansas' 80-62 win over Baylor on Friday. The Jayhawks' big man set a physical tone, while also displaying footwork to score down low.

He finished with a double-double (23 points and 11 rebounds), and his performance caught the eye of FOX Sports play-by-play announcer Gus Johnson, landing him on the weekly "GOT IT" team.

"Twenty-three points, 11 rebounds, five blocked shots for the big fella from the Congo," Johnson said.

Bidunga made his presence known with a dunk on the opening possession. He cut from the perimeter to catch a lob from Bryson Tiller, and finish the alley-oop.

He threw down another alley-oop off a pass from freshman phenom Darryn Peterson.

"I always tell my teammates who throw it, ‘If I don’t get that, that's on me,'" Bidunga said. "I'm going to go get it."

Flory Bidunga gets steal and throws down alley-oop on other end, extending Kansas' lead over Baylor

Bidunga delivered his sixth double-double of the season. He tied his season-high in scoring and posted a season-high five blocks. He came through in a big-time Big 12 game.

He also had 10 points, seven rebounds and four blocks on Tuesday, when the Jayhawks ended No. 2 Iowa State's undefeated season with an 84-63 victory. The Jayhawks have had an up-and-down season, but they seem to be finding their groove. To continue that momentum, Bidunga will have to deliver more dominant performances like this.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!