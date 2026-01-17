College Basketball
Flory Bidunga's Double-Double vs. Baylor Lands Him on Gus Johnson’s ‘GOT IT’ Team
Published Jan. 18, 2026 5:56 p.m. ET

Flory Bidunga played a versatile game in Kansas' 80-62 win over Baylor on Friday. The Jayhawks' big man set a physical tone, while also displaying footwork to score down low. 

He finished with a double-double (23 points and 11 rebounds), and his performance caught the eye of FOX Sports play-by-play announcer Gus Johnson, landing him on the weekly "GOT IT" team. 

"Twenty-three points, 11 rebounds, five blocked shots for the big fella from the Congo," Johnson said.

Bidunga made his presence known with a dunk on the opening possession. He cut from the perimeter to catch a lob from Bryson Tiller, and finish the alley-oop. 

He threw down another alley-oop off a pass from freshman phenom Darryn Peterson

"I always tell my teammates who throw it, ‘If I don’t get that, that's on me,'" Bidunga said. "I'm going to go get it."

Flory Bidunga gets steal and throws down alley-oop on other end, extending Kansas' lead over Baylor

Flory Bidunga gets steal and throws down alley-oop on other end, extending Kansas' lead over Baylor

Bidunga delivered his sixth double-double of the season. He tied his season-high in scoring and posted a season-high five blocks. He came through in a big-time Big 12 game. 

He also had 10 points, seven rebounds and four blocks on Tuesday, when the Jayhawks ended No. 2 Iowa State's undefeated season with an 84-63 victory. The Jayhawks have had an up-and-down season, but they seem to be finding their groove. To continue that momentum, Bidunga will have to deliver more dominant performances like this. 

