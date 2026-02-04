Meet Alex Karaban: 5 Things To Know About the UConn Forward

The men's college basketball season is ramping up with high-stakes games every night and the NCAA Tournament just around the corner. In those key regular-season games, March Madness stars introduce themselves to the nation with magical moments and Cinderella runs. We're teaching you about them before they become national heroes.

Ahead of No. 3 UConn facing No. 22 St. John's on Friday night (8 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app), let us help you get to know Alex Karaban — a two-time national champion and a bona fide Huskies legend.

1. Player Build

Karaban is a 6-foot-8, floor-stretching wing. He shoots 41% from 3-point range, but what makes him dangerous is his nonstop off-ball movement to create those looks. Head coach Dan Hurley's offense empowers high-IQ players like Karaban, who's always looking to turn a good shot into a great one, understanding if he swings the ball it will find him.

(Photo by Joe Buglewicz/Getty Images)

2. Unmatched Achievement

Karaban is the only active men's college basketball player with two national championship rings after being part of UConn's back-to-back titles (2023-24). He's seeking a third title, which would tie him with Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (Lew Alcindor) and other greats who played for the John Wooden UCLA teams that won seven consecutive titles.

3. Availability is the Best Ability

Karaban has missed three games across a college career that will exceed 140-plus games. He has started 134 of the 135 games he has been active for, including Friday's against St. John's. In addition, he leads the Big East in minutes per game, averaging 33.5.

(Photo by Joe Buglewicz/Getty Images)

4. Background

Karaban is a first-generation American. His father, Alexei, came to the U.S. from Belarus in 2001, and his mother, Olga, immigrated to the U.S. from Belarus in 1996.

5. Consistent Greatness

Karaban has been winning trophies since his high school days, when he was named the 2021 Gatorade Player of the Year in New Hampshire. He attended New Hampton School before transferring to IMG Academy.