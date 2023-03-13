College Basketball 2023 March Madness odds: NCAA tournament odds for every game Updated Mar. 13, 2023 1:40 p.m. EDT share facebook twitter reddit link

March Madness is finally here, which means it's time to fill in your bracket for the NCAA men's college basketball tournament.

But, it's also the most wonderful time of the year for sports bettors. So if you're looking to invest a little cash on the games in the first round of March Madness, we've got you covered.

Here's everything you need to know about the NCAA Tournament games this week (the play-in games Tuesday and Wednesday, with first-round contests Thursday and Friday) — the point spread, moneyline and total Over/Under (with all odds via FOX Bet ).

Let's jump into the fun!

PLAY-IN GAMES (all times Eastern Standard)

Tuesday

No. 16 Southeast Missouri State vs. No. 16 Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (6:40 p.m., truTV)

Point spread: Texas A&M-Corpus Christi -4 (Texas A&M-Corpus Christi favored to win by more than 4 points, otherwise Southeast Missouri State covers)

Moneyline: Texas A&M-Corpus Christi -189 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $15.29 total); Southeast Missouri State +140 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $26 total)

Total scoring over/under: 154.5 points scored by both teams combined

No. 11 Pittsburgh vs. No. 11 Mississippi State (9:10 p.m., truTV)

Point spread: Mississippi State -1.5 (Mississippi State favored to win by more than 1.5 points, otherwise Pittsburgh covers)

Moneyline: Mississippi State -138 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $17.25 total); Pittsburgh +105 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $20.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 133 points scored by both teams combined

Wednesday

No. 16 Fairleigh Dickinson vs. No. 16 Texas Southern (6:40 p.m., truTV)

Point spread: Texas Southern -2 (Texas Southern favored to win by more than 2 points, otherwise Fairleigh Dickinson covers)

Moneyline: Texas Southern -143 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $16.99 total); Fairleigh Dickinson +110 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $21 total)

Total scoring over/under: 145.5 points scored by both teams combined

No. 11 Nevada vs. No. 11 Arizona State (9:10 p.m., truTV)

Point spread: Arizona State -1.5 (Arizona State favored to win by more than 1.5 points, otherwise Nevada covers)

Moneyline: Arizona State -138 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $18.33 total); Nevada +105 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $20.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 134 points scored by both teams combined

FIRST-ROUND GAMES

Thursday

No. 9 West Virginia vs. No. 8 Maryland (12:15 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: West Virginia -2.5 (West Virginia favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Maryland covers)

Moneyline: West Virginia -120 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $18.33 total); Maryland +110 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $21 total)

Total scoring over/under: 139.5 points scored by both teams combined

No. 13 Furman vs. No. 4 Virginia (12:40 p.m., truTV)

Point spread: Virginia -5.5 (Virginia favored to win by more than 5.5 points, otherwise Furman covers)

Moneyline: Virginia -215 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $14.65 total); Furman +175 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $27.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 132.5 points scored by both teams combined

No. 10 Utah State vs. No. 7 Missouri (1:40 p.m., TNT)

Point spread: Utah State -2.5 (Utah State favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Missouri covers)

Moneyline: Utah State -120 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $18.33 total); Missouri +110 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $21 total)

Total scoring over/under: 154.5 points scored by both teams combined

No. 16 Howard vs. No. 1 Kansas (2 p.m., TBS)

Point spread: Kansas -21.5 (Kansas favored to win by more than 21.5 points, otherwise Howard covers)

Moneyline: Kansas -7000 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $10.14 total); Howard +2000 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Total scoring over/under: 145.5 points scored by both teams combined

No. 16 Southeast Missouri State/Texas A&M-Corpus Christi vs. No. 1 Alabama (2:45 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: No line available

Moneyline: No line available

Total scoring over/under: No line available

No. 12 Charleston vs. No. 5 San Diego State (3:10 p.m., truTV)

Point spread: San Diego State -4.5 (San Diego State favored to win by more than 4.5 points, otherwise Charleston covers)

Moneyline: San Diego State -210 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $14.76 total); Charleston +175 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $27.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 141.5 points scored by both teams combined

No. 15 Princeton vs. No. 2 Arizona (4:10 p.m., TNT)

Point spread: No line available

Moneyline: No line available

Total scoring over/under: No line available

No. 9 Illinois vs. No. 8 Arkansas (4:30 p.m., TBS)

Point spread: Arkansas -2.5 (Arkansas favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Illinois covers)

Moneyline: Arkansas -150 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $16.67 total); Illinois +125 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $22.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 144.5 points scored by both teams combined

No. 9 Auburn vs. No. 8 Iowa (6:50 p.m., TNT)

Point spread: Iowa -1 (Iowa favored to win by more than 1 point, otherwise Auburn covers)

Moneyline: Iowa -110 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $19.09 total); Auburn +100 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $20 total)

Total scoring over/under: 151.5 points scored by both teams combined

No. 12 Oral Roberts vs. No. 5 Duke (7:10 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Duke -6.5 (Duke favored to win by more than 6.5 points, otherwise Oral Roberts covers)

Moneyline: Duke -275 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $13.64 total); Oral Roberts +220 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $32 total)

Total scoring over/under: 145.5 points scored by both teams combined

No. 15 Colgate vs. No. 2 Texas (7:25 p.m., TBS)

Point spread: Texas -13.5 (Texas favored to win by more than 13.5 points, otherwise Colgate covers)

Moneyline: Texas -1250 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $10.80 total); Colgate +750 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $85 total)

Total scoring over/under: 146.5 points scored by both teams combined

No. 10 Boise State vs. No. 7 Northwestern (7:35 p.m., truTV)

Point spread: Northwestern -1 (Northwestern favored to win by more than 1 point, otherwise Boise State covers)

Moneyline: Northwestern -110 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $19.09 total); Boise State +100 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $20 total)

Total scoring over/under: 128.5 points scored by both teams combined

No. 16 Northern Kentucky vs. No. 1 Houston (9:20 p.m., TNT)

Point spread: Houston -19.5 (Houston favored to win by more than 19.5 points, otherwise Northern Kentucky covers)

Moneyline: Houston -4500 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $10.22 total); Northern Kentucky +1800 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $280 total)

Total scoring over/under: 121.5 points scored by both teams combined

No. 13 Louisiana vs. No. 4 Tennessee (9:40 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Tennessee -10.5 (Tennessee favored to win by more than 10.5 points, otherwise Louisiana covers)

Moneyline: Tennessee -650 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $11.54 total); Louisiana +450 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $55 total)

Total scoring over/under: 135.5 points scored by both teams combined

No. 10 Penn State vs. No. 7 Texas A&M (9:55 p.m., TBS)

Point spread: Texas A&M -2.5 (Texas A&M favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Penn State covers)

Moneyline: Texas A&M -154 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $16.49 total); Penn State +130 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $23 total)

Total scoring over/under: 134.5 points scored by both teams combined

No. 15 UNC Asheville vs. No. 2 UCLA (10:05 p.m., truTV)

Point spread: UCLA -17.5 (UCLA favored to win by more than 17.5 points, otherwise UNC Asheville covers)

Moneyline: UCLA -4000 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $10.25 total); UNC Asheville +1400 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $24 total)

Total scoring over/under: 134.5 points scored by both teams combined

Friday

No. 10 USC vs. No. 7 Michigan State (12:15 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Michigan State -1.5 (Michigan State favored to win by more than 1.5 points, otherwise USC covers)

Moneyline: Michigan State -135 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $17.41 total); USC +110 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $21 total)

Total scoring over/under: 137.5 points scored by both teams combined

No. 14 Kennesaw State vs. No. 3 Xavier (12:40 p.m., truTV)

Point spread: Xavier -10.5 (Xavier favored to win by more than 10.5 points, otherwise Kennesaw State covers)

Moneyline: Xavier -670 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $11.49 total); Kennesaw State +500 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $60 total)

Total scoring over/under: 137.5 points scored by both teams combined

No. 14 UC Santa Barbara vs. No. 3 Baylor (1:30 p.m., TNT)

Point spread: Baylor -10.5 (Baylor favored to win by more than 10.5 points, otherwise UC Santa Barbara covers)

Moneyline: Baylor -670 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $11.49 total); UC Santa Barbara +500 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $60 total)

Total scoring over/under: 144.5 points scored by both teams combined

No. 12 VCU vs. No. 5 Saint Mary's (2 p.m., TBS)

Point spread: Saint Mary's -3.5 (Saint Mary's favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise VCU covers)

Moneyline: Saint Mary's -175 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $15.71 total); VCU +150 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $25 total)

Total scoring over/under: 122.5 points scored by both teams combined

No. 15 Vermont vs. No. 2 Marquette (2:45 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Marquette -10.5 (Marquette favored to win by more than 10.5 points, otherwise Vermont covers)

Moneyline: Marquette -670 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $11.49 total); Vermont +500 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $60 total)

Total scoring over/under: 148.5 points scored by both teams combined

No. 11 Pittsburgh/Mississippi State vs. No. 6 Iowa State (3:10 p.m., truTV)

Point spread: No line available

Moneyline: No line available

Total scoring over/under: No line available

No. 11 North Carolina State vs. No. 6 Creighton (4 p.m., TNT)

Point spread: Creighton -5.5 (Creighton favored to win by more than 5.5 points, otherwise North Carolina State covers)

Moneyline: Creighton -225 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $14.44 total); North Carolina State +185 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $28.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 148.5 points scored by both teams combined

No. 13 Iona vs. No. 4 UConn (4:30 p.m., TBS)

Point spread: UConn -9.5 (UConn favored to win by more than 9.5 points, otherwise Iona covers)

Moneyline: UConn -500 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $12 total); Iona +375 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $47.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 143.5 points scored by both teams combined

No. 16 Fairleigh Dickinson/Texas Southern vs. No. 1 Purdue (6:50 p.m., TNT)

Point spread: No line available

Moneyline: No line available

Total scoring over/under: No line available

No. 11 Providence vs. No. 6 Kentucky (7:10 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Kentucky -3.5 (Kentucky favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise Providence covers)

Moneyline: Kentucky -175 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $15.71 total); Providence +150 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $25 total)

Total scoring over/under: 144.5 points scored by both teams combined

No. 12 Drake vs. No. 5 Miami (7:25 p.m., TBS)

Point spread: Miami -2.5 (Miami favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Drake covers)

Moneyline: Miami -154 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $16.49 total); Drake +130 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $23 total)

Total scoring over/under: 147.5 points scored by both teams combined

No. 14 Grand Canyon vs. No. 3 Gonzaga (7:35 p.m., truTV)

Point spread: Gonzaga -15.5 (Gonzaga favored to win by more than 15.5 points, otherwise Grand Canyon covers)

Moneyline: Gonzaga -1700 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $10.59 total); Grand Canyon +900 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $100 total)

Total scoring over/under: 156.5 points scored by both teams combined

No. 9 Florida Atlantic vs. No. 8 Memphis (9:20 p.m., TNT)

Point spread: Memphis -2.5 (Memphis favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Florida Atlantic covers)

Moneyline: Memphis -154 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $16.49 total); Florida Atlantic +130 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $23 total)

Total scoring over/under: 150.5 points scored by both teams combined

No. 14 Montana State vs. No. 3 Kansas State (9:40 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Kansas State -8.5 (Kansas State favored to win by more than 8.5 points, otherwise Montana State covers)

Moneyline: Kansas State -400 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $12.50 total); Montana State +325 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $42.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 138.5 points scored by both teams combined

No. 13 Kent State vs. No. 4 Indiana (9:55 p.m., TBS)

Point spread: Indiana -4.5 (Indiana favored to win by more than 4.5 points, otherwise Kent State covers)

Moneyline: Indiana -210 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $14.76 total); Kent State +175 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $27.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 140.5 points scored by both teams combined

No. 11 Nevada/Arizona State vs. No. 6 TCU (10:05 p.m., truTV)

Point spread: No line available

Moneyline: No line available

Total scoring over/under: No line available

If you feel like throwing down a few bucks on the first round of the tournament, head over to FOX Bet to place your wagers.

