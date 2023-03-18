Purdue's locker room whiteboard takes punishment after loss to Fairleigh Dickinson
It was a joyous scene in Fairleigh Dickinson's locker room after the No. 16 Knights shocked the world by beating No. 1 Purdue, just the second such upset in March Madness history.
The Boilermakers' locker room was a different story.
While cameras caught Farleigh Dickinson head coach Tobin Anderson celebrating the upset with his team, there was little evidence of what happened in Purdue's postgame meeting — except that some anger was taken out on a poor, unsuspecting whiteboard.
There was plenty to be angry about for Purdue. Matt Painter's squad spent seven weeks at the top of the AP Top 25 poll during the 2022-23 regular season and won the Big Ten regular season and conference tournament titles — only to lose to a No. 13 seed or worse for the third straight year.
[2023 March Madness: Fairleigh Dickinson's upset of Purdue shocks the world]
It also marks the second straight NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament where the Boilermakers fell to a small mid-major from New Jersey after losing to No. 15 Saint Peter's during the Sweet 16 in 2022. Princeton, which beat No. 2 Arizona as a No. 15 seed Thursday, also hails from New Jersey.
The picture of the whiteboard quickly went viral after the game as the internet reacted to Purdue's shocking upset loss, with some even remarking that the hole in the board looked a bit like the state that now haunts Boilermaker fans' dreams.
