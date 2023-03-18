College Basketball
College Basketball

Purdue's locker room whiteboard takes punishment after loss to Fairleigh Dickinson

Published Mar. 18, 2023 3:45 p.m. EDT

It was a joyous scene in Fairleigh Dickinson's locker room after the No. 16 Knights shocked the world by beating No. 1 Purdue, just the second such upset in March Madness history.

The Boilermakers' locker room was a different story.

While cameras caught Farleigh Dickinson head coach Tobin Anderson celebrating the upset with his team, there was little evidence of what happened in Purdue's postgame meeting — except that some anger was taken out on a poor, unsuspecting whiteboard.

There was plenty to be angry about for Purdue. Matt Painter's squad spent seven weeks at the top of the AP Top 25 poll during the 2022-23 regular season and won the Big Ten regular season and conference tournament titles — only to lose to a No. 13 seed or worse for the third straight year. 

ADVERTISEMENT

[2023 March Madness: Fairleigh Dickinson's upset of Purdue shocks the world]

It also marks the second straight NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament where the Boilermakers fell to a small mid-major from New Jersey after losing to No. 15 Saint Peter's during the Sweet 16 in 2022. Princeton, which beat No. 2 Arizona as a No. 15 seed Thursday, also hails from New Jersey.

The picture of the whiteboard quickly went viral after the game as the internet reacted to Purdue's shocking upset loss, with some even remarking that the hole in the board looked a bit like the state that now haunts Boilermaker fans' dreams.

Read more:

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
College Basketball
Fairleigh Dickinson Knights
Purdue Boilermakers
share
Get more from College Basketball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2023 March Madness odds: NCAA tournament lines for every game
2023 March Madness odds: NCAA tournament lines for every game
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBWorld Baseball Classic World Baseball ClassicUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR ScheduleMarch Madness Schedule 2023 Image March Madness ScheduleUSFL Schedule Image USFL ScheduleNCAA Tournament Bracket Image NCAA Tournament Bracket2023 NFL Draft Image 2023 NFL DraftNBA MVP Race Image NBA MVP RaceNBA Playoff Picture Image NBA Playoff Picture
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes