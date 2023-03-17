College Basketball
2023 March Madness: Crooked rims, thrilling finishes, classic Tom Izzo, more viral moments

Updated Mar. 17, 2023 4:45 p.m. EDT

One of the biggest weekends in the sports calendar continues with the 2023 edition of March Madness.

We have wall-to-wall action with 16 games Friday for day two of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament round of 64. Social media is buzzing with incredible fan moments, upsets, heartwarming stories and more!

[2023 March Madness live updates and highlights]

Here are the top moments that have captured the internet's attention throughout the day!

15. Vermont vs. 2. Marquette

Kam Jones goes OFF

Vermont was hanging around with Marquette, aiming to try and repeat Princeton's 15-over-2 success from Thursday. Then Kam Jones happened.

11. Pitt vs. 6. Iowa State

Problems with the rim

Iowa State was not able to go through its normal pregame shootaround because the rim on the Cyclones' end of the court was not level and had to be straightened out.

That may have contributed to Pitt's 22-2 (!!!) run to open the game.

4. Kennesaw State vs. 3. Xavier

Xavier survives just barely — and controversially

Xavier rallied late in the second half and got a key block from center Jack Nunge to edge Kennesaw State, 72-67.

Some on social media, though, thought Xavier may have committed a foul on the ensuing scramble for the ball.

It marked an end to a stressful and, often for Xavier, frustrating game despite the win.

HOOTY-HOO!

Three years after winning just one game all season, Kennesaw State is in its first-ever NCAA tournament appearance and giving Xavier all it can handle. Needless to say, Owl fans and fans of Cinderella mid-majors are thrilled.

12. VCU vs. 5. Saint Mary's

Familiar territory for the Gaels… in ALBANY?!?

St. Mary's is a long way from home — and in an unfamiliar climate in frigid Albany. But there is at least one familiar sight, as their namesake church is right across the street from where they are playing their first-round game.

10. USC vs. 7. Michigan State

Classic Tom Izzo

Michigan State pulled away in the second half to take care of the Trojans, and Tom Izzo is already in incredible March form.

Speaking of legendary Michigan State figures, longtime football coach Mark Dantonio and former Spartans and Detroit Tigers star Kirk Gibson are in attendance.

