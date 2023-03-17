John Fanta's 2023 March Madness instant reaction: 5 things to watch in Day 2
The opening day of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament is always a thrill, and Thursday's action was no exception.
[Check out John Fanta's takeaways, analysis and exclusive interviews from Day 1]
Now, we head to Day 2, which features a host of great matchups.
But first, make sure you check out a few key items: our NCAA Tournament bracket, NCAA Tournament schedule, 50 reasons to be excited for March Madness and top plays of the first round.
Stay tuned for exclusive interviews, running analysis and more from Day 2.
COMING UP:
Fairleigh Dickinson vs. Purdue
Montana State vs. Kansas State
John Fanta is a national college basketball broadcaster and writer for FOX Sports. He covers the sport in a variety of capacities, from calling games on FS1 to serving as lead host on the BIG EAST Digital Network to providing commentary on The Field of 68 Media Network. Follow him on Twitter @John_Fanta.
Read more:
- John Fanta's 2023 March Madness instant reaction to every game
- NCAA Tournament live updates: Highlights from March Madness
- 2023 March Madness: Upsets, thrillers, more viral moments
- NCAA Men's Tournament brackets
- NCAA March Madness: Schedule dates, locations, how to watch
- NCAA Men's Tournament preview
- Kelvin Sampson's failures could be key to Houston's success
- NBA Draft guide to the NCAA Tournament
- The next Steph Curry? 10 lesser-known players to watch
- NCAA Women's bracket: Top matchups, Final Four picks, more
- 2023 March Madness Odds: How to bet the NCAA Tournament
- Mattress Mack can win $35 million if Houston wins it all
- NFL free-agency grades: Every major signing so far for each team
- MLB 26-and-under power rankings: Which teams have the best young players?
- NBA playoff picture: How first-round matchups are shaping up
- College football rankings: Our top 25, spring football edition
- Why NASCAR took a strong stance on Hendrick, Hamlin actions
- Alabama’s Brandon Miller has security guard due to threatsChris 'The Bear' Fallica's March Madness first-round expert betting picksEarly best bets: 2023 March Madness bracket picks, sleepers from our experts
- 2023 NCAA Championship: Every team's odds, favorites to win March Madness2023 March Madness predictions: FOX Sports writers reveal tournament bracketsMarch Madness Men's Bracket predictions, potential upsets, top matchups, more
- 2023 March Madness: Best bets, upsets for first-round of NCAA Tournament2023 March Madness odds: NCAA tournament odds for every gameMarch Madness predictions: Our picks for Final Four, national champ
- Alabama’s Brandon Miller has security guard due to threatsChris 'The Bear' Fallica's March Madness first-round expert betting picksEarly best bets: 2023 March Madness bracket picks, sleepers from our experts
- 2023 NCAA Championship: Every team's odds, favorites to win March Madness2023 March Madness predictions: FOX Sports writers reveal tournament bracketsMarch Madness Men's Bracket predictions, potential upsets, top matchups, more
- 2023 March Madness: Best bets, upsets for first-round of NCAA Tournament2023 March Madness odds: NCAA tournament odds for every gameMarch Madness predictions: Our picks for Final Four, national champ