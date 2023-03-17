College Basketball John Fanta's 2023 March Madness instant reaction: 5 things to watch in Day 2 Updated Mar. 17, 2023 12:12 p.m. EDT share facebook twitter reddit link

The opening day of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament is always a thrill, and Thursday's action was no exception.

[Check out John Fanta's takeaways, analysis and exclusive interviews from Day 1]

Now, we head to Day 2, which features a host of great matchups.

But first, make sure you check out a few key items: our NCAA Tournament bracket, NCAA Tournament schedule, 50 reasons to be excited for March Madness and top plays of the first round.

ADVERTISEMENT

Stay tuned for exclusive interviews, running analysis and more from Day 2.

COMING UP:

USC vs. Michigan State

Kennesaw State vs. Xavier

UC Santa Barbara vs. Baylor

VCU vs. Saint Mary's

Vermont vs. Marquette

Pitt vs. Iowa State

NC State vs. Creighton

Iona vs. UConn

Fairleigh Dickinson vs. Purdue

Providence vs. Kentucky

Drake vs. Miami

Grand Canyon vs. Gonzaga

FAU vs. Memphis

Montana State vs. Kansas State

Kent State vs. Indiana

Arizona State vs. TCU

John Fanta is a national college basketball broadcaster and writer for FOX Sports. He covers the sport in a variety of capacities, from calling games on FS1 to serving as lead host on the BIG EAST Digital Network to providing commentary on The Field of 68 Media Network. Follow him on Twitter @ John_Fanta .

Read more:

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience College Basketball Big East Big Ten

share