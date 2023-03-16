College Basketball 2023 March Madness live updates: Maryland-WVU, Kansas-Howard, more Updated Mar. 16, 2023 2:24 p.m. EDT share facebook twitter reddit link

Welcome to the Madness!

The 2023 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament kicks into high gear Thursday in what is the most exciting day of the year on the college basketball calander.

The action kicked off with an 8 vs. 9 matchup in the South Region, as Jahmir Young and the Maryland Terrapins battle West Virginia on CBS.

Elsewhere, No. 4 Virginia is facing No. 13 Furman on truTV, while Utah State takes on Missouri on TNT.

ADVERTISEMENT

We've got you covered with all the top highlights from an action-packed day of college hoops!

7. Missouri vs. 10. Utah State

Hot start

Both squads were firing on all cylinders early, but it was the Tigers that kept a small advantage from the jump.

4. Virginia vs. 13. Furman

Virginia's defense settled into a rhythm early against Furman, which fell into an 8-0 hole early in the first half.

Star power

As things continued, Furman forward Jalen Slawson came up big for the Paladins, which slowly began closing the gap.

Heating up

The Cavaliers had a few tricks up their sleeve, as Reece Beekman came up with one big play after another to keep Furman at arm's length. Virginia carried a five-point lead, 32-27, into the half.

8. Maryland vs. 9. West Virginia

And we're off!

WVU was the first to strike in this one, which sparked an early 14-0 run for the Mountaineers.

Picture-perfect 3

Midway through the first half, Maryland broke its scoring drought, but that didn't faze West Virginia much. Exhibit A:

Clawing back!

West Virginia squandered a 13-point lead late in the first half after letting Maryland pull within a few points after a 16-2 run en route to taking the lead, 22-21, with 6:10 to play before halftime.

Both teams went back and forth and traded the lead two more times before the break, which ended with Maryland ahead by two points, 32-30.

Stay tuned for updates!

COMING UP:

1. Kansas vs. 16. Howard

1. Alabama vs. 1. Texas A&M-CC

5. San Diego State vs. 12. Charleston

2. Arizona vs. 15. Princeton

8. Arkansas vs. 9. Illinois

8. Iowa vs. 9. Auburn

5. Duke vs. 12. Oral Roberts

2. Texas vs. 15. Colgate

7. Northwestern vs. 10. Boise State

1. Houston vs. 16. Northern Kentucky

4. Tennessee vs. 13. Louisiana

7. Texas A&M vs. 10. Penn State

2. UCLA vs. 15. UNC Asheville

Read more:

share