2023 March Madness live updates: Maryland-WVU, Kansas-Howard, more
Welcome to the Madness!
The 2023 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament kicks into high gear Thursday in what is the most exciting day of the year on the college basketball calander.
The action kicked off with an 8 vs. 9 matchup in the South Region, as Jahmir Young and the Maryland Terrapins battle West Virginia on CBS.
Elsewhere, No. 4 Virginia is facing No. 13 Furman on truTV, while Utah State takes on Missouri on TNT.
We've got you covered with all the top highlights from an action-packed day of college hoops!
7. Missouri vs. 10. Utah State
Hot start
Both squads were firing on all cylinders early, but it was the Tigers that kept a small advantage from the jump.
Virginia's defense settled into a rhythm early against Furman, which fell into an 8-0 hole early in the first half.
Star power
As things continued, Furman forward Jalen Slawson came up big for the Paladins, which slowly began closing the gap.
Heating up
The Cavaliers had a few tricks up their sleeve, as Reece Beekman came up with one big play after another to keep Furman at arm's length. Virginia carried a five-point lead, 32-27, into the half.
8. Maryland vs. 9. West Virginia
And we're off!
WVU was the first to strike in this one, which sparked an early 14-0 run for the Mountaineers.
Picture-perfect 3
Midway through the first half, Maryland broke its scoring drought, but that didn't faze West Virginia much. Exhibit A:
Clawing back!
West Virginia squandered a 13-point lead late in the first half after letting Maryland pull within a few points after a 16-2 run en route to taking the lead, 22-21, with 6:10 to play before halftime.
Both teams went back and forth and traded the lead two more times before the break, which ended with Maryland ahead by two points, 32-30.
Stay tuned for updates!
COMING UP:
1. Alabama vs. 1. Texas A&M-CC
5. San Diego State vs. 12. Charleston
7. Northwestern vs. 10. Boise State
1. Houston vs. 16. Northern Kentucky
4. Tennessee vs. 13. Louisiana
7. Texas A&M vs. 10. Penn State
Read more:
- NCAA March Madness: Schedule dates, locations, how to watch
- NCAA Men's bracket: Top matchups, potential upsets and more
- NCAA Women's bracket: Top matchups, Final Four picks, more
- NCAA West Regional preview: Can anyone threaten Kansas?
- NCAA Midwest Regional preview: Can Houston overcome adversity?
- NCAA South Regional preview: Can Arizona tame the Tide?
- NCAA East Regional preview: Purdue handed tall task
- March Madness 2023: 10 early betting thoughts
- Alabama’s Brandon Miller has security guard due to threatsChris 'The Bear' Fallica's March Madness first-round expert betting picksEarly best bets: 2023 March Madness bracket picks, sleepers from our experts
- 2023 NCAA Championship: Every team's odds, favorites to win March Madness2023 March Madness predictions: FOX Sports writers reveal tournament bracketsMarch Madness Men's Bracket predictions, potential upsets, top matchups, more
- 2023 March Madness: Best bets, upsets for first-round of NCAA Tournament2023 March Madness odds: NCAA tournament odds for every gameMarch Madness predictions: Our picks for Final Four, national champ
- Alabama’s Brandon Miller has security guard due to threatsChris 'The Bear' Fallica's March Madness first-round expert betting picksEarly best bets: 2023 March Madness bracket picks, sleepers from our experts
- 2023 NCAA Championship: Every team's odds, favorites to win March Madness2023 March Madness predictions: FOX Sports writers reveal tournament bracketsMarch Madness Men's Bracket predictions, potential upsets, top matchups, more
- 2023 March Madness: Best bets, upsets for first-round of NCAA Tournament2023 March Madness odds: NCAA tournament odds for every gameMarch Madness predictions: Our picks for Final Four, national champ