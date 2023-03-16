College Basketball
College Basketball

2023 March Madness live updates: Maryland-WVU, Kansas-Howard, more

Updated Mar. 16, 2023 2:24 p.m. EDT

Welcome to the Madness!

The 2023 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament kicks into high gear Thursday in what is the most exciting day of the year on the college basketball calander.

The action kicked off with an 8 vs. 9 matchup in the South Region, as Jahmir Young and the Maryland Terrapins battle West Virginia on CBS. 

Elsewhere, No. 4 Virginia is facing No. 13 Furman on truTV, while Utah State takes on Missouri on TNT.

We've got you covered with all the top highlights from an action-packed day of college hoops!

7. Missouri vs. 10. Utah State

Hot start

Both squads were firing on all cylinders early, but it was the Tigers that kept a small advantage from the jump.

4. Virginia vs. 13. Furman

Virginia's defense settled into a rhythm early against Furman, which fell into an 8-0 hole early in the first half.

Star power

As things continued, Furman forward Jalen Slawson came up big for the Paladins, which slowly began closing the gap.

Heating up

The Cavaliers had a few tricks up their sleeve, as Reece Beekman came up with one big play after another to keep Furman at arm's length. Virginia carried a five-point lead, 32-27, into the half.

8. Maryland vs. 9. West Virginia

And we're off!

WVU was the first to strike in this one, which sparked an early 14-0 run for the Mountaineers.

Picture-perfect 3

Midway through the first half, Maryland broke its scoring drought, but that didn't faze West Virginia much. Exhibit A:

Clawing back!

West Virginia squandered a 13-point lead late in the first half after letting Maryland pull within a few points after a 16-2 run en route to taking the lead, 22-21, with 6:10 to play before halftime.

Both teams went back and forth and traded the lead two more times before the break, which ended with Maryland ahead by two points, 32-30.

Stay tuned for updates!

COMING UP:

1. Kansas vs. 16. Howard

1ST 2:50
TBS
HOW 34 · KU 42
NCAA BK
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
16
Howard Bison
HOW
1
Kansas Jayhawks
KU

1. Alabama vs. 1. Texas A&M-CC

Thu 6:45 PM
CBS
NCAA BK
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
16
Texas A&M-CC Islanders
AMCC
1
Alabama Crimson Tide
ALA

5. San Diego State vs. 12. Charleston

Thu 7:10 PM
TruTV
NCAA BK
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
12
Charleston Cougars
COFC
5
San Diego State Aztecs
SDSU

2. Arizona vs. 15. Princeton

8. Arkansas vs. 9. Illinois

Thu 8:30 PM
TBS
NCAA BK
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
9
Illinois Fighting Illini
ILL
8
Arkansas Razorbacks
ARK

8. Iowa vs. 9. Auburn

Thu 10:50 PM
TNT
NCAA BK
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
9
Auburn Tigers
AUB
8
Iowa Hawkeyes
IOWA

5. Duke vs. 12. Oral Roberts

Thu 11:10 PM
CBS
NCAA BK
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
12
Oral Roberts Golden Eagles
ORU
5
Duke Blue Devils
DUKE

2. Texas vs. 15. Colgate

Thu 11:25 PM
TBS
NCAA BK
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
15
Colgate Raiders
COLG
2
Texas Longhorns
TEX

7. Northwestern vs. 10. Boise State

Thu 11:35 PM
TruTV
NCAA BK
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
10
Boise State Broncos
BSU
7
Northwestern Wildcats
NW

1. Houston vs. 16. Northern Kentucky

Fri 1:20 AM
TNT
NCAA BK
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
16
Northern Kentucky Norse
NKU
1
Houston Cougars
HOU

4. Tennessee vs. 13. Louisiana

Fri 1:40 AM
CBS
NCAA BK
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
13
Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns
ULL
4
Tennessee Volunteers
TENN

7. Texas A&M vs. 10. Penn State

Fri 1:55 AM
TBS
NCAA BK
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
10
Penn State Nittany Lions
PSU
7
Texas A&M Aggies
TXAM

2. UCLA vs. 15. UNC Asheville

Fri 2:05 AM
TruTV
NCAA BK
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
15
UNC Asheville Bulldogs
UNCA
2
UCLA Bruins
UCLA

Read more:

