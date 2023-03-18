College Basketball John Fanta's 2023 March Madness instant reaction: What to for watch in Day 3 Updated Mar. 18, 2023 10:07 a.m. EDT share facebook twitter reddit link

The first round of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament was market by massive upsets. Will it continue in the Round of 32?

Here is a preview of some things I'm looking for as the action picks back up on Saturday:

I'll be providing a full breakdown of every game on Saturday, but first, make sure you check out a few key items: our NCAA Tournament bracket, NCAA Tournament schedule, 50 reasons to be excited for March Madness and top plays of the first round.

Here is a complete recap of Day 2. Next, stay tuned for exclusive interviews, running analysis and more from Day 3.

COMING SOON:

No. 5 San Diego State vs. No. 13 Furman | 12:10 p.m. ET

No. 4 Tennessee vs. No. 5 Duke | 2:40 p.m. ET

No. 1 Kansas vs. No. 8 Arkansas | 5:15 p.m. ET

No. 7 Missouri vs. No. 15 Princeton | 6:10 p.m. ET

No. 1 Houston vs. No. 9 Auburn | 7:10 p.m. ET

No. 2 Texas vs. No. 10 Penn State | 7:45 p.m. ET

No. 2 UCLA vs. No. 7 Northwestern | 8:40 p.m. ET

No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 8 Maryland | 9:40 p.m. ET

John Fanta is a national college basketball broadcaster and writer for FOX Sports. He covers the sport in a variety of capacities, from calling games on FS1 to serving as lead host on the BIG EAST Digital Network to providing commentary on The Field of 68 Media Network. Follow him on Twitter @ John_Fanta .

