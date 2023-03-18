College Basketball
College Basketball

John Fanta's 2023 March Madness instant reaction: What to for watch in Day 3

Updated Mar. 18, 2023 10:07 a.m. EDT
John Fanta
John Fanta
College Basketball Broadcaster and Reporter

The first round of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament was market by massive upsets. Will it continue in the Round of 32?

Here is a preview of some things I'm looking for as the action picks back up on Saturday:

I'll be providing a full breakdown of every game on Saturday, but first, make sure you check out a few key items: our NCAA Tournament bracket, NCAA Tournament schedule, 50 reasons to be excited for March Madness and top plays of the first round.

Here is a complete recap of Day 2. Next, stay tuned for exclusive interviews, running analysis and more from Day 3.

ADVERTISEMENT

COMING SOON:

No. 5 San Diego State vs. No. 13 Furman | 12:10 p.m. ET

No. 4 Tennessee vs. No. 5 Duke | 2:40 p.m. ET

No. 1 Kansas vs. No. 8 Arkansas | 5:15 p.m. ET

No. 7 Missouri vs. No. 15 Princeton | 6:10 p.m. ET

No. 1 Houston vs. No. 9 Auburn | 7:10 p.m. ET

No. 2 Texas vs. No. 10 Penn State | 7:45 p.m. ET

No. 2 UCLA vs. No. 7 Northwestern | 8:40 p.m. ET

No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 8 Maryland | 9:40 p.m. ET

 

John Fanta is a national college basketball broadcaster and writer for FOX Sports. He covers the sport in a variety of capacities, from calling games on FS1 to serving as lead host on the BIG EAST Digital Network to providing commentary on The Field of 68 Media Network. Follow him on Twitter @John_Fanta.

Read more:

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
College Basketball
Big Ten
Big 12
share
Get more from College Basketball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: John Fanta's 2023 March Madness instant reaction: Recap of a chaotic Day 2
John Fanta's 2023 March Madness instant reaction: Recap of a chaotic Day 2
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBWorld Baseball Classic World Baseball ClassicUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR ScheduleMarch Madness Schedule 2023 Image March Madness ScheduleUSFL Schedule Image USFL ScheduleNCAA Tournament Bracket Image NCAA Tournament Bracket2023 NFL Draft Image 2023 NFL DraftNBA MVP Race Image NBA MVP RaceNBA Playoff Picture Image NBA Playoff Picture
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes