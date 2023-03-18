John Fanta's 2023 March Madness instant reaction: What to for watch in Day 3
The first round of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament was market by massive upsets. Will it continue in the Round of 32?
Here is a preview of some things I'm looking for as the action picks back up on Saturday:
I'll be providing a full breakdown of every game on Saturday, but first, make sure you check out a few key items: our NCAA Tournament bracket, NCAA Tournament schedule, 50 reasons to be excited for March Madness and top plays of the first round.
Here is a complete recap of Day 2. Next, stay tuned for exclusive interviews, running analysis and more from Day 3.
COMING SOON:
No. 5 San Diego State vs. No. 13 Furman | 12:10 p.m. ET
No. 4 Tennessee vs. No. 5 Duke | 2:40 p.m. ET
No. 1 Kansas vs. No. 8 Arkansas | 5:15 p.m. ET
No. 7 Missouri vs. No. 15 Princeton | 6:10 p.m. ET
No. 1 Houston vs. No. 9 Auburn | 7:10 p.m. ET
No. 2 Texas vs. No. 10 Penn State | 7:45 p.m. ET
No. 2 UCLA vs. No. 7 Northwestern | 8:40 p.m. ET
No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 8 Maryland | 9:40 p.m. ET
John Fanta is a national college basketball broadcaster and writer for FOX Sports. He covers the sport in a variety of capacities, from calling games on FS1 to serving as lead host on the BIG EAST Digital Network to providing commentary on The Field of 68 Media Network. Follow him on Twitter @John_Fanta.
Read more:
- John Fanta's 2023 March Madness instant reaction to every game
- NCAA Tournament live updates: Highlights from March Madness
- 2023 March Madness: Upsets, thrillers, more viral moments
- NCAA Men's Tournament brackets
- NCAA March Madness: Schedule dates, locations, how to watch
- NCAA Men's Tournament preview
- Kelvin Sampson's failures could be key to Houston's success
- NBA Draft guide to the NCAA Tournament
- The next Steph Curry? 10 lesser-known players to watch
- NCAA Women's bracket: Top matchups, Final Four picks, more
- 2023 March Madness Odds: How to bet the NCAA Tournament
- Mattress Mack can win $35 million if Houston wins it all
- NFL free-agency grades: Every major signing so far for each team
- MLB 26-and-under power rankings: Which teams have the best young players?
- NBA playoff picture: How first-round matchups are shaping up
- College football rankings: Our top 25, spring football edition
- Why NASCAR took a strong stance on Hendrick, Hamlin actions
- 2023 March Madness Day 1 highlights: Princeton stuns Arizona; Penn State crushes A&M2023 March Madness: Arizona's upset loss stuns Gronk, more viral moments2023 NCAA Tournament odds: Princeton shocks Arizona, huge sports-betting upset
- John Fanta's 2023 March Madness reaction: Recap of the action on wild Day 12023 March Madness predictions: FOX Sports writers reveal tournament bracketsMattress Mack eyes $35 million sports betting win if Houston wins NCAA Tournament
- 2023 March Madness Schedule: How to watch, TV, dates, locations2023 March Madness odds: NCAA tournament lines for every gameMarch Madness upset tracker: How far can Fairleigh Dickinson, Princeton, Furman go?
- 2023 March Madness Day 1 highlights: Princeton stuns Arizona; Penn State crushes A&M2023 March Madness: Arizona's upset loss stuns Gronk, more viral moments2023 NCAA Tournament odds: Princeton shocks Arizona, huge sports-betting upset
- John Fanta's 2023 March Madness reaction: Recap of the action on wild Day 12023 March Madness predictions: FOX Sports writers reveal tournament bracketsMattress Mack eyes $35 million sports betting win if Houston wins NCAA Tournament
- 2023 March Madness Schedule: How to watch, TV, dates, locations2023 March Madness odds: NCAA tournament lines for every gameMarch Madness upset tracker: How far can Fairleigh Dickinson, Princeton, Furman go?