UCLA's Jaime Jaquez Jr.: Putting the Bruins 'back on the map'

It was Thanksgiving week of 2019, and the UCLA Bruins were at the Maui Invitational in Mick Cronin’s first season.

For a program going through a rebuild, the trip to Hawaii started poorly with a loss to BYU, setting up a dreaded game against Division II Chaminade — from which there wasn't much to gain.

But it would hardly be a wasted trip, as Cronin learned everything he needed to know about then-freshman Jaime Jaquez Jr. It wasn’t like the 6-foot-7 freshman was a top-50 recruit who was a guaranteed star. Jaquez was ranked 87th in the 2019 recruiting rankings. But he quickly rose to first in Cronin’s book in that win over Chaminade, going for 25 points and 12 rebounds in 30 minutes. While a meaningless game could have been hard for some to get up for, Jaquez made the most of his minutes.

The next day against Michigan State in the final game of the tournament, the Camarillo, California native got his first career start. With the exception of Senior Night later that season, he's been there ever since. Jaquez quickly became integral to the Bruins' success, helping guide his team to seven NCAA Tournament wins over the last two seasons, including a Final Four appearance in 2021.

"He’s going to help a team win right away because he’s made UCLA win for three years, and he’s going to have the experience to do that," Cronin said at Pac-12 media days.

That’s the mentality that Jaquez has had since he arrived in Westwood to a program that went 17-16 the season beforehand and was an after-thought nationally.

"I remember telling all the other players before I got to UCLA: ‘Listen guys, when I get here, I’m making sure that UCLA is back on the map. They could suck recently, this or that … but when I get there, we’re going to be good.’ There’s no ifs, ands, or buts about it," he said.

Jaime Jaquez Jr. dominates Colorado Jaime Jaquez Jr. burned the Buffaloes for 23 points and 13 rebounds earlier this season.

We caught up with the Bruins superstar last week following practice for our latest FOX College Hoops Q&A.

How did you fall in love with basketball?

I remember I was very young. The moment I touched the ball, I didn’t want to stop holding it. My parents got me involved in the sport, and I remember instantly loving the competitiveness of it. I loved how creative you could get with it. You could try different things with ball handling and making your own shots, so I’d go to the parks growing up and try out all kinds of things.

What was your childhood like?

I was born in Irvine, and we moved to Camarillo when I was 8 years old. My dad is from there. We grew up in a small community that was really close-knit. Everybody was like family in our neighborhood. We all knew each other and spent a ton of time together. We were always going to the park when I was growing up, and summers were the best. We would get up and head to the park to play basketball, then when lunchtime came we would always hit Taco Bell. It was midday Taco Bell for us, then after that, it was back to the courts for more hoops. I’d say that’s a pretty fun childhood.

It sure sounds like it. What was your Taco Bell order?

I had to get the loaded griller. It was my favorite. That, or the nachos supreme was my order.

Do you still go to Taco Bell?

Oh no, I had to retire it. I can’t eat it like that anymore. It was right by my house growing up so that made it convenient. Although, I’d head back there if they want to do an NIL deal (laughs).

How has NIL been for Jaime Jaquez?

It’s been great, man. I’ve gotten a lot of opportunities. It’s been a really impactful way to learn a lot on the entertainment side of things as well as marketing and understanding what consumers want. I’ve learned more about being a consumer and what it means to sell to people. I’ve been able to learn a lot during this time.

Would you still be in college if NIL wasn’t a thing?

Well, now we’re starting to get to the hard hitters here. I would say yes, due to my circumstances. NIL has opened up a lot of gateways, and I think the biggest thing now is that there’s not a bad option for anybody coming out of high school. There’s so much opportunity and with NIL, there’s so much potential.

Note: Jaquez had ankle surgery following last season, which hampered his ability to work out with pro teams.

You were originally recruited by Steve Alford and committed to the Bruins when he was the coach. What made you want to play for Mick Cronin?

He’s an everyday guy, that’s why. Mick’s intensity level is off the charts, and his coaching tank is always full. Sometimes, it’s easy for a guy to want to take a day off or get some rest. The thing about Coach is that he never gives in, never quits on us. Because of the way he pushes us and works for our success, it makes you want to play even harder for him. That’s who he is.

"I think for us, we can win a game in different ways and that’s why we’re confident we can beat anyone," Jaquez says about this season's Bruins. (Photo courtesy of Scott Chandler/UCLA)

What has allowed you guys to win six straight games and have a 23-4 record on the season?

It’s really our versatility and ability to switch and move defensively. We’re a lot more of a mobile team than we’ve been in the past. I think we’ve got a lot of different options and that’s led us to become more athletic this season. We’re moving a lot faster up and down the floor. Our transition has gotten a lot better. I think for us, we can win a game in different ways and that’s why we’re confident we can beat anyone.

Being from Camarillo, how much did you think about going to UCLA when you were growing up?

It was definitely a thought. When you’re growing up in Southern California, you quickly learn that it’s the best institution for basketball that you could go to. My dad (Jaime Sr.) taught me about John Wooden. Learning about him, and all the championships he won, made me want to be a part of UCLA.

You talk about your dad showing you what UCLA was all about. What kind of impact have your parents had on you?

They’ve meant a lot and have been very supportive from the start. My dad was extremely supportive of my dream, and he knew that I was better than the average Joe just by watching me in little league reg games. I made it clear to him that it was my dream to reach the NBA, and he and my mom couldn’t have been more supportive of it. I think of all of the AAU games and practices they drove me to throughout California, and all of the hours they put in. I couldn’t ask for two better parents.

Right now, Juan Toscano-Anderson of the Lakers is the only player of Mexican descent playing in the NBA. What would it mean to you to be the second?

That’s massive. That’s huge to me and really is something that I want to make happen. It’s eye-opening for a lot of people and I know how much it means to Mexico to see the growth in basketball. It diversifies the NBA a lot more, too. You see the game, and it’s getting to be a lot more international. A lot of people in Mexico would love to see someone else in the NBA. Juan (Toscano-Anderson) is already there, and he’s holding it down, having won an NBA championship with the Warriors. I think it would be eye-opening for people in Mexico to understand that if you follow your dream, it can happen. That’s something I would take great pride in.

How often do you make it back to Mexico?

I usually go once or twice a year. Since college hoops season, if I make a visit it comes in the summertime. Last time I was there, I went for a cousin’s wedding. I try to get out there as much as I can to visit family. It’s such a great country.

If you didn’t play basketball what would you do?

I would play baseball. I did it all the way up to college and loved it. I was a left-handed hitter, but I threw right. I played first base and was a pitcher, too.

Fun fact: Jaime Jaquez Jr. batted .306 for Camarillo High School during his senior year.

How many other sports did you play?

Well, growing up I played football, soccer, golf, baseball and basketball.

Wait, you were a five-sport athlete?

Bro, I’m a five-sport athlete now! (Laughs)

In all seriousness, I played basketball and baseball in high school, but I’ve continued to play soccer, and golf, and I’ll go out and throw a football every now and then.

I still go out and golf. Earlier this year, Russell (Stong) and I were playing pickup soccer with the women’s soccer team, who won the national championship. I love getting out and playing soccer. We did it growing up on the pavement in the neighborhood. Soccer, basketball, football, Taco Bell, digest and play some more.

Your younger sister Gabriela is a freshman at UCLA, was the co-MVP of the McDonald’s All-American Game and a five-star recruit. How are you two alike?

We play very similarly. She’s very different from me off the court. She’s very sassy and thinks she’s No. 1. She’s got an attitude to her and thinks she’s the best. On the other hand, I’m very low-key and mellow, but man, she’s got an attitude and confidence.

Let’s turn to your classmate and point guard, Tyger Campbell (12.2 PPG, 4.8 APG). What has it meant playing alongside Tyger through this journey, and what does he mean to the Bruins?

Tyger’s leadership is amazing. He’s been our point guard for four years. That’s saying a lot at UCLA and in the Pac-12. Not a lot of people can say that. We’ve been among the top teams in the fewest turnovers (this year, 17th nationally with just 10.4 turnovers per game). Ball security is massive for us. He’s the one who makes all of that happen. He just always makes great decisions for us. There’s never a moment where Tyger isn’t setting his teammates up for success. We don’t get to a Final Four and Sweet 16 without him.

On teammate Tyger Campbell, Jaquez says: "We don’t get to a Final Four and Sweet 16 without him." (Photo by Soobum Im/Getty Images)

Let’s go beyond basketball now …

What’s the best piece of advice you have ever gotten?

First off, I love reading philosophy. The best piece of advice came from my dad, and it’s actually something that he got by reading Coach Wooden: Be quick, but not in a hurry.

What are Jaime Jaquez’s hidden talents?

I’m a grand master when it comes to chess. I am elite in Mario Super Smash Bros. I’m also a surfer, skateboarder and snowboarder, but snowboarding’s kind of hard out in L.A. I love cooking up beats on garage band, too.

Alright, speaking of music, what’s the best concert you’ve ever been to?

The Weeknd. After Hours Tour. SoFi Stadium. Bar none. It was incredible.

Favorite pro sports team?

It’s the Dodgers. I’m all in on the Dodgers.

What was it like throwing out the ceremonial first pitch at Dodger Stadium?

It was an absolute dream come true. Sometimes it’s easy to forget about some of the cool things that I’ve been able to do. That’s something I don’t ever forget and won’t ever forget. To be on the mound where legends have been and do that was so, so cool.

"To be on the mound where legends have been and do that was so, so cool," Jaquez said. (Photo courtesy of Los Angeles Dodgers)

Who’s your sports idol?

Kobe Bryant. That’s why I wear No. 24. It came from Mamba. I wear it for him.

Now, back to basketball. Twenty years from now, when UCLA fans are talking about the mark Jaime Jaquez left on the program, what do you want them to say?

The first word I want them to say is "legacy." I want them to say that he left a legacy here. That UCLA, when he got there, was not the best. But that he left it in a better place from where he found it.

Speaking of the place UCLA was in, why did you bet on this place considering their struggles before your time there?

Let me put it this way: I didn’t bet on UCLA. I bet on myself and my ability to step into this program and lead its turnaround. That was always my mindset from the beginning and I was not going to think any other way. If I was going to go there for school, it meant that we would have to make results happen in March.

What’s your next basketball goal?

That’s easy: to win a national championship. I don’t think about anything else.

Nothing?

Well, why would I think about anything else? It’s always on my mind because we’re this close to the moment and we’ve been close before.

What would be your emotions if you brought home UCLA’s first national championship since 1995?

I would say mission accomplished. I came here on a mission, and that was to restore UCLA to glory. Winning a national title would mean I could wipe my hands and say what I needed.

If I was an NBA scout and I asked you what you will bring to an organization at the next level, what’s your answer?

I can tell you this much, I can be a winner for your organization. Plain and simple, if you want to win, that’s what I can do.

