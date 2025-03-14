Iowa Hawkeyes moving on from head coach Fran McCaffery after 15 seasons
It's the end of an era for the Iowa Hawkeyes.
Iowa is moving on from men's basketball coach Fran McCaffery after 15 seasons, according to a Friday report from ESPN. FOX Sports' John Fanta confirmed the report.
The Hawkeyes lost to the Illinois Fighting Illini in the second round of the Big Ten Tournament on Thursday, a game which saw McCaffery get ejected.
Iowa finished the 2024-25 season with a 17-16 record and a 7-13 mark in Big Ten play, good for a five-way tie for 12th place in the conference. The Hawkeyes finished with less than 20 wins for the third consecutive season.
Across McCaffery's 15 seasons at the helm, the Hawkeyes went a combined 297-207, including seven NCAA Tournament appearances and one Big Ten Tournament title. Prior to taking over at Iowa, McCaffery had head coaching stints at Lehigh, UNC Greensboro and Siena.
Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!
-
2025 Men’s March Madness odds: Auburn becomes favorite after Flagg injury
2025 College Basketball Bad Beats: Xavier covers with last-second 3
2025 NCAA Tournament projections: Texas among last four in; Xavier drops out
-
Bookmaker on March Madness liabilities: 'I'll take an early Auburn exit'
How to watch the 2025 Big Ten Tournament: TV channels, streaming, dates, times
How to watch the 2025 Big East Tournament: TV channels, streaming, dates, times
-
Four sleeper teams that could make a deep March Madness run
No. 1 Duke beats Georgia Tech after losing Cooper Flagg in ACC quarterfinals
Northwestern coach rips team's hotel stay: 'The rooms were a thousand degrees'
-
2025 Men’s March Madness odds: Auburn becomes favorite after Flagg injury
2025 College Basketball Bad Beats: Xavier covers with last-second 3
2025 NCAA Tournament projections: Texas among last four in; Xavier drops out
-
Bookmaker on March Madness liabilities: 'I'll take an early Auburn exit'
How to watch the 2025 Big Ten Tournament: TV channels, streaming, dates, times
How to watch the 2025 Big East Tournament: TV channels, streaming, dates, times
-
Four sleeper teams that could make a deep March Madness run
No. 1 Duke beats Georgia Tech after losing Cooper Flagg in ACC quarterfinals
Northwestern coach rips team's hotel stay: 'The rooms were a thousand degrees'