Iowa Hawkeyes moving on from head coach Fran McCaffery after 15 seasons
Iowa Hawkeyes moving on from head coach Fran McCaffery after 15 seasons

Published Mar. 14, 2025 2:33 p.m. ET

It's the end of an era for the Iowa Hawkeyes.

Iowa is moving on from men's basketball coach Fran McCaffery after 15 seasons, according to a Friday report from ESPN. FOX Sports' John Fanta confirmed the report.

The Hawkeyes lost to the Illinois Fighting Illini in the second round of the Big Ten Tournament on Thursday, a game which saw McCaffery get ejected.

Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Illinois Fighting Illini Big Ten Tournament Highlights

Iowa finished the 2024-25 season with a 17-16 record and a 7-13 mark in Big Ten play, good for a five-way tie for 12th place in the conference. The Hawkeyes finished with less than 20 wins for the third consecutive season.

Across McCaffery's 15 seasons at the helm, the Hawkeyes went a combined 297-207, including seven NCAA Tournament appearances and one Big Ten Tournament title. Prior to taking over at Iowa, McCaffery had head coaching stints at Lehigh, UNC Greensboro and Siena.

