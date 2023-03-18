College Basketball
College Basketball

Getting to know Fairleigh Dickinson, the NCAA Tournament's Cinderella darling

Published Mar. 18, 2023 12:07 p.m. EDT

Add Fairleigh Dickinson to the list of giant-killing New Jersey schools in March Madness.

The 16th-seeded Knights pulled off a mammoth upset Friday night, upsetting top-seeded Purdue 63-58 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Undersized FDU played big against the Boilermakers and became only the second No. 16 seed to topple a No. 1 seed. Maryland-Baltimore County was the first, knocking off Virginia in 2018.

FDU's win blew up most of the remaining brackets. Just who are these guys?

WHERE IS FDU?

ADVERTISEMENT

The school has two campuses in New Jersey: Teaneck and Florham. The school's website list a total enrollment of 11,400 students, though U.S. News & World Report lists the number as 7,860 as of fall 2021. The Teaneck campus is close to New York City; the Florham campus is on a former country estate of socialites Florence Vanderbilt and Hamilton Twombly. FDU has owned the campus since 1958. FDU also has campuses in Wroxton, England, and Vancouver, British Columbia.

WHAT’S FDU KNOWN FOR?

Founded in 1942, notable alumni include billionaire and NFL Minnesota Vikings owner Zygi Wilf; Peggy Noonan, journalist and speechwriter to former President Ronald Reagan; former college basketball coach and ESPN analyst Seth Greenberg; and U.S. Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester, a Delaware Democrat.

WHO ARE THE FDU STARS?

Demetre Robinson (16.6 points per game), Grant Singleton (14.3), Ansley Almonor (14.1) and Joe Munden Jr. (10.6). Sean Moore, the Knights' leading scorer in the Purdue game with 19 points, came in averaging 6.7.

HOW DID THE KNIGHTS GET HERE?

FSU lost in the Northeast Conference Tournament final to Merrimack by a single point but got the automatic bid to the NCAA tourney because Merrimack wasn't eligible as it transitions to Division I. FDU routed Texas Southern in the First Four play-in round to earn a date against Purdue.

DID YOU KNOW?

The FDU win is just the latest in eye-catching victories by New Jersey schools.

A year ago, Saint Peter’s toppled No. 2 seed Kentucky in overtime to bust a bunch of brackets and then became the first 15-seed to reach the Elite Eight by beating ... Purdue. FDU's shocker also came just one day after No. 15 seed Princeton ousted No. 2 seed Arizona, 59-55.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

Read more:

share
Get more from College Basketball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: John Fanta's 2023 March Madness instant reaction: Recap of a chaotic Day 2
John Fanta's 2023 March Madness instant reaction: Recap of a chaotic Day 2
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBWorld Baseball Classic World Baseball ClassicUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR ScheduleMarch Madness Schedule 2023 Image March Madness ScheduleUSFL Schedule Image USFL ScheduleNCAA Tournament Bracket Image NCAA Tournament Bracket2023 NFL Draft Image 2023 NFL DraftNBA MVP Race Image NBA MVP RaceNBA Playoff Picture Image NBA Playoff Picture
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes