National Football League
J.J. Watt moved to tears after Cardinals surprise him with tribute video
National Football League

J.J. Watt moved to tears after Cardinals surprise him with tribute video

1 hour ago

After announcing his retirement with two weeks remaining in the 2022 NFL season, J.J. Watt took time to soak it all in. The future Hall of Famer received an outpouring of support and praise from throughout the league following his announcement, and Watt even got a special video tribute courtesy of his Arizona Cardinals teammates and coaches.

The idea for the video belonged to Cardinals defensive line coach Matt Burke and defensive coordinator Vance Joseph, and it contains messages from Watt's friends, family and peers from around the NFL. It begins with a message from his younger brother, Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt.

"I never had fear of, ‘What if I put in all this hard work, all this dedication into football, and it not work out?'" T.J. said. "But you, and your resiliency through all the ups and downs in your football career, and you ending up in the NFL, and you being Defensive Player of the Year, and you having all the success that you had, showed me that it's possible."

Watt received several more messages from teammates and coaches he had been with through the years with the Cardinals and Houston Texans — as well as some of his fellow NFL stars. 

"You were not only a dominant player on the field but you did so much for people off the field," Aaron Rodgers said. "Congratulations, buddy. See you in [the Hall of Fame]." 

Other quarterbacks, such as Dak Prescott, Kirk Cousins and Tom Brady, shared their relief at no longer having to deal with Watt trying to sack them on a football field.

"Man, you were a pain in my ass for a long time," Brady said. "You were an incredible player. You treated people with respect. You were a great teammate, cared about the team. … It was an honor to share the field with you."

Cameras from HBO's "Hard Knocks: In Season" crew captured Watt tearing up at the video, and he was outright sobbing when the last video messages played, featuring his parents and his wife Kealia, holding their infant son Koa.

"You have always been so generous and kind and loving to everybody around you, and you never forgot who you were," Kealia Watt said. "I know Koa will be so proud to be your son."

When video of J.J. Watt's emotional response to the video emerged on Twitter, he responded saying that it was one of the greatest gifts he had ever received. 

Top stories from FOX Sports:

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
Cursed? Cowboys to wear blue jerseys in wild-card matchup vs. Buccaneers
National Football League

Cursed? Cowboys to wear blue jerseys in wild-card matchup vs. Buccaneers

53 mins ago
NFL playoff schedule, bracket: Dates, kickoff times for 2023 postseason
National Football League

NFL playoff schedule, bracket: Dates, kickoff times for 2023 postseason

1 hour ago
2023 NFL coaching tracker: News, rumors, interviews
National Football League

2023 NFL coaching tracker: News, rumors, interviews

1 hour ago
NFL odds: Season betting recap; Best, worst teams against the spread
National Football League

NFL odds: Season betting recap; Best, worst teams against the spread

1 hour ago
Brock Purdy's case for Rookie of Year; Sean Payton's future: Cheat Sheet
National Football League

Brock Purdy's case for Rookie of Year; Sean Payton's future: Cheat Sheet

1 hour ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
Super Bowl Super BowlNFL Playoff Picture NFL Playoff PictureDaytona 500 Image Daytona 500NBA Trade Rumors Image NBA Trade RumorsCollege Basketball Polls Image College Basketball RankingsCollege Football Transfer Portal Image College Football Transfer PortalSuper Bowl Odds Image Super Bowl Odds
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes