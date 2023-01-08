NFL wild-card weekend odds: Lines for every playoff matchup
The top-seeded Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs, both 14-3, get a well-deserved weekend off as the NFL wild-card playoff round will be held Saturday through Monday.
And there's an intriguing first-round matchup as the Dallas Cowboys play at Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Cowboys are seeking their sixth Super Bowl title but first since the 1995 season. Brady is after his eighth Super Bowl title.
From a betting perspective, the Bills are the largest favorites for the opening weekend of the playoffs. Here's everything you need to know about the NFL odds for wild-card weekend — the point spread, moneyline and total Over/Under (odds via FOX Bet).
AFC
No. 1 Kansas City Chiefs (12-4): bye
No. 7 Miami Dolphins (9-8) at No. 2 Buffalo Bills (13-3)
Point spread: Bills -10 (Bills favored to win by more than 10 points, otherwise Dolphins cover)
Moneyline: Bills -500 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12 total); Dolphins +333 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $43.30 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: No line available
No. 6 Baltimore Ravens (10-7) at No. 3 Cincinnati Bengals (12-4)
Point spread: Bengals -6 (Bengals favored to win by more than 6 points, otherwise Ravens cover)
Moneyline: Bengals -278 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.60 total); Ravens +205 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $30.50 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: No line available
No. 5 Los Angeles Chargers (10-7) at No. 4 Jacksonville Jaguars (9-8)
Point spread: Chargers -2.5 (Chargers favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Jaguars cover)
Moneyline: Chargers -133 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $17.52 total); Jaguars +105 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $20.50 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 47 points scored by both teams combined
NFC
No. 1 Philadelphia Eagles (12-4): bye
No. 7 Seattle Seahawks (9-8) or Green Bay Packers (8-8) at No. 2 San Francisco 49ers (13-4)
Point spread: No line available
Moneyline: No line available
Total scoring Over/Under: No line available
No. 6 New York Giants (9-7-1) at No. 3 Minnesota Vikings (13-4)
Point spread: Vikings -3 (Vikings favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Giants cover)
Moneyline: Vikings -154 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.49 total); Giants +120 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $23 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: No line available
No. 5 Dallas Cowboys (12-5) at No. 4 Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-9)
Point spread: Cowboys -3 (Cowboys favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Buccaneers cover)
Moneyline: Cowboys -154 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.49 total); Buccaneers +120 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $22 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: No line available
The game times are (all times ET):
Saturday, 4:30 p.m., 8:15 p.m.
Sunday: 1 p.m., 4:30 p.m., 8:15 p.m.
Monday: 8:15 p.m. (ABC/ESPN)
Divisions multiply bettor's wager
A shout-out to this bettor who placed an eight-leg parlay on the division champions.
The Buccaneers had the lowest odds among the eight division winners (-300) yet finished with the worst record among the champs (8-9).
The $27 wager at +418033 produced a profit of $112,869.
Top gambling stories at FOX Sports
- Best CFP championship game betting trends
- How TCU's title line moved throughout the season
- Cowboys superfan wins FOX Bet Super 6 Terry's Vault Sweepstakes
- Chiefs new favorites to win Super Bowl
- World Baseball Classic opening title odds
- Early CFP title game opening odds
- Mattress Mack eyes huge payout in CFP championship game
Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks, and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!