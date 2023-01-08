National Football League
NFL wild-card weekend odds: Lines for every playoff matchup
The top-seeded Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs, both 14-3, get a well-deserved weekend off as the NFL wild-card playoff round will be held Saturday through Monday.

And there's an intriguing first-round matchup as the Dallas Cowboys play at Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Cowboys are seeking their sixth Super Bowl title but first since the 1995 season. Brady is after his eighth Super Bowl title.

From a betting perspective, the Bills are the largest favorites for the opening weekend of the playoffs. Here's everything you need to know about the NFL odds for wild-card weekend — the point spread, moneyline and total Over/Under (odds via FOX Bet).

AFC

No. 1 Kansas City Chiefs (12-4): bye

No. 7 Miami Dolphins (9-8) at No. 2 Buffalo Bills (13-3)

Point spread: Bills -10 (Bills favored to win by more than 10 points, otherwise Dolphins cover)
Moneyline: Bills -500 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12 total); Dolphins +333 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $43.30 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: No line available

No. 6 Baltimore Ravens (10-7) at No. 3 Cincinnati Bengals (12-4)

Point spread: Bengals -6 (Bengals favored to win by more than 6 points, otherwise Ravens cover)
Moneyline: Bengals -278 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.60 total); Ravens +205 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $30.50 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: No line available

No. 5 Los Angeles Chargers (10-7) at No. 4 Jacksonville Jaguars (9-8)

Point spread: Chargers -2.5 (Chargers favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Jaguars cover)
Moneyline: Chargers -133 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $17.52 total); Jaguars +105 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $20.50 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 47 points scored by both teams combined

NFC

No. 1 Philadelphia Eagles (12-4): bye

No. 7 Seattle Seahawks (9-8) or Green Bay Packers (8-8) at No. 2 San Francisco 49ers (13-4)

Point spread: No line available
Moneyline: No line available
Total scoring Over/Under: No line available

No. 6 New York Giants (9-7-1) at No. 3 Minnesota Vikings (13-4)

Point spread: Vikings -3 (Vikings favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Giants cover)
Moneyline: Vikings -154 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.49 total); Giants +120 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $23 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: No line available

No. 5 Dallas Cowboys (12-5) at No. 4 Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-9)

Point spread: Cowboys -3 (Cowboys favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Buccaneers cover)
Moneyline: Cowboys -154 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.49 total); Buccaneers +120 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $22 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: No line available

The game times are (all times ET):

Saturday, 4:30 p.m., 8:15 p.m.

Sunday: 1 p.m., 4:30 p.m., 8:15 p.m.

Monday: 8:15 p.m. (ABC/ESPN)

Divisions multiply bettor's wager

A shout-out to this bettor who placed an eight-leg parlay on the division champions.

The Buccaneers had the lowest odds among the eight division winners (-300) yet finished with the worst record among the champs (8-9).

The $27 wager at +418033 produced a profit of $112,869.

