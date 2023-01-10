National Football League NFL Super Wild Card Weekend odds: How to bet Seahawks-49ers 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The NFL's hottest team will face a squad that needed help to earn the final playoff spot in the NFC when the San Francisco 49ers (13-4) play host to the Seattle Seahawks (9-8) on Saturday in a Wild Card Weekend matchup of NFC West Division rivals.

The 49ers are on a 10-game winning streak while the Seahawks lost five games out of six before winning their final two contests and – with a big assist from the Detroit Lions beating the Green Bay Packers – earned the final NFC playoff spot.

But the Seahawks do have an edge as they lead the all-time series 30-19 though the 49ers swept the two regular-season contests 27-7 and 21-13.

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the Seahawks-49ers game, from the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and experts picks (odds via FOX Bet):

Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers (4:30 p.m. ET Saturday, FOX and FOX Sports App)

Point spread: 49ers -10 (49ers favored to win by more than 10 points, otherwise Seahawks cover)

Moneyline: 49ers -500 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12 total); Seahawks +300 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $40 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 42.5 points scored by both teams combined

Pick via FOX Sports Betting Analyst Jason McIntyre :

They’ve met two times this season, and the 49ers rolled in both games by a combined 48-20.

Seattle only got into the red zone twice against the 49ers defense. Seattle got lucky to sneak into the playoffs, as Geno Smith didn’t play well down the stretch, with multiple interception games at home against the Rams and Panthers. This will be his first playoff start (same for Brock Purdy of the 49ers) but you have to give a massive edge to the 49ers offense, which shredded Seattle for 6.2 yards per play last month in Seattle. And that was without Deebo Samuel (he’s back).

The Seahawks struggle to defend tight ends (George Kittle had two TDs in the last meeting), and they’ll also be without their leading tackler Jordyn Brooks, the 2020 first-round pick who is out for the season.

Seattle’s path to keeping this close is perhaps blitzing Purdy heavily and hope he makes mistakes, and then deploying a move-the-chains offense with Tyler Lockett (16 catches for 175 yards in two meetings) and then pray Kenneth Walker can find room against the No. 2 rushing defense in the NFL.

If you must bet the 49ers here, just know you’re paying a premium as they enter on a 10-game win streak and have covered seven of eight. Since 2001, teams that enter the playoffs on a 10+ game winning streak, they’re 2-13 against the spread.

PICK: 49ers (-10 at FOX Bet) to win by more than 10 points

Pick via Gambling Analyst Sam Panayotovich :

This line feels a little steep.

San Francisco closed as a 3-point favorite at Seattle a month ago and now the Niners are laying double digits with a rookie quarterback? I can’t wrap my head around that adjustment and feel like oddsmakers are putting way too much stock into Brock Purdy’s white-hot ascension.

The postseason is still a different monster.

I’ve got the Niners coming out of the NFC so I’m obviously high on their potential, but I’m also not willing to lay this many points with a team that’s won 10 straight games. You’re paying such a high premium on San Francisco in the ever-important third meeting between these two squads.

Give me all those points with Pete Carroll’s feisty club.

PICK: Seahawks (+10 at FOX Bet) to loser by fewer than 10 points (or win outright)

