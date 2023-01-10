National Football League
NFL Super Wild Card Weekend odds: How to bet Giants-Vikings
NFL Super Wild Card Weekend odds: How to bet Giants-Vikings

1 hour ago

The New York Giants and Minnesota Vikings played a thriller when the teams met on Christmas Eve. What's in store for Sunday's Super Wild Card Weekend tilt?

The Vikings won 27-24 on Greg Joseph's franchise-record 61-yard field goal as time expired. Joseph's field goal is tied for 15th-longest in NFL history. Minnesota leads the all-time series 18-12, winning the past four contests since 2015.

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the Giants-Vikings game, from the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet):

Colin Cowherd shares his Top 10 NFL teams heading into Super Wild Card Weekend

New York Giants at Minnesota Vikings (4:40 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX and FOX Sports App)

Point spread: Vikings -3 (Vikings favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Giants cover)
Moneyline: Vikings -167 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.99 total); Giants +130 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $23 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 48.5 points scored by both teams combined

Pick via Gambling Analyst Sam Panayotovich:

The Giants made us a lot of bread this year.

New York (13-4 against the spread) was the best NFL team against the spread and the old adage says that good teams win and great teams cover. Big Blue also flew way over their season win total, which was Over/Under 6.5 at FOX Bet.

But sometimes you gotta know when to flip.

Minnesota finished with a 13-4 record and most bettors still think they’re phonies. Are the Vikings good enough to win a Super Bowl? Probably not. But can they dispatch Daniel Jones and an average Giants' offense in the raucous Death Star? Absolutely.

Remember, these two teams met in the regular season in late December and the Vikings closed as a 4.5-point home favorite. So you can now buy even lower on a team that nobody respects to essentially hold serve at home.

Count me in.

PICK: Vikings (-3 at FOX Bet) to win by more than 3 points

