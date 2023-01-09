NFL odds: Win totals Over/Unders recap for every team
Now that the 2022 NFL season is coming to a close, bettors can start looking back at how their futures win/loss wagers have turned out this year.
Betting on title futures is fun, but wagering on win totals is even more thrilling toward the end of the season. There's nothing better than the sweat during the final weeks of football season, especially if you have a few dollars riding on the fun.
With the playoffs starting this weekend, it’s a good time to look over this season's NFL projected win totals and see how your team (and your bets) performed (all preseason win totals via FOX Bet):
2022 NFL WIN TOTALS
AFC
Buffalo Bills: O/U 11.5 wins
Result: 13 wins (Over)
Baltimore Ravens: O/U 9.5 wins
Result: 10 wins (Over)
Cincinnati Bengals: O/U 10.5 wins
Result: 12 wins (Over)
Denver Broncos: O/U 10.5 wins
Result: 5 wins (Under)
Houston Texans: O/U 4.5 wins
Result: 3 wins (Under)
Indianapolis Colts: O/U 9.5 wins
Result: 4 wins (Under)
Jacksonville Jaguars: O/U 6.5 wins
Result: 9 wins (Over)
Kansas City Chiefs: O/U 10.5 wins
Result: 14 wins (Over)
Los Angeles Chargers: O/U 10.5 wins
Result: 10 wins (Under)
Las Vegas Raiders: O/U 8.5 wins
Results: 6 wins (Under)
Miami Dolphins: O/U 8.5 wins
Result: 9 wins (Over)
New England Patriots: O/U 8.5 wins
Result: 8 wins (Under)
New York Jets: O/U 5.5 wins
Result: 7 wins (Over)
Pittsburgh Steelers: O/U 7.5 wins
Result: 9 wins (Over)
Tennessee Titans: O/U 9.5 wins
Result: 7 wins (Under)
NFC
Arizona Cardinals: O/U 9.5 wins
Results: 4 wins (Under)
Atlanta Falcons: O/U 5.5 wins
Result: 7 wins (Over)
Chicago Bears: O/U 7.5 wins
Result: 3 wins (Under)
Carolina Panthers: O/U 6.5 wins
Result: 7 wins (Over)
Dallas Cowboys: O/U 10.5 wins
Result: 12 wins (Over)
Detroit Lions: O/U 6.5 wins
Result: 9 wins (Over)
Green Bay Packers: O/U 11.5 wins
Result: 8 wins (Under)
Los Angeles Rams: O/U 10.5 wins
Result: 5 wins (Under)
Minnesota Vikings: O/U 8.5 wins
Result: 13 wins (Over)
New Orleans Saints: O/U 7.5 wins
Result: 7 wins (Under)
New York Giants: O/U 6.5 wins
Result: 9 wins (Over)
Philadelphia Eagles: O/U 8.5 wins
Result: 14 wins (Over)
San Francisco 49ers: O/U 9.5 wins
Result: 13 wins (Over)
Seattle Seahawks: O/U 6.5 wins
Result: 9 wins (Over)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: O/U 11.5 wins
Result: 8 wins (Under)
Washington Commanders: O/U 7.5 wins
Result: 8 wins (Over)
A few tidbits:
- The New York Jets were a trendy preseason pick to win the Super Bowl. The Jets proved that "trendy" doesn't always mean "winning" as they stumbled to a 7-10 record and failed to make the playoffs, but New York did hit the Over 5.5 wins.
- There are always doubters about Kirk Cousins, but the Vikings quarterback proved them wrong as Minnesota (13-4) has eclipsed their projected win total of 8.5. You like that?
- The San Francisco 49ers have been one of the most pleasant surprises. Despite losing their top two quarterbacks to injury, the 49ers (O/U 9.5) are 13-4 and won the NFC West Division.
- The Philadelphia Eagles (14-3) easily exceeded their win total of 8.5 after starting the season 8-0.
- Tom Brady and the 8-9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers wrapped up the NFC South Division but failed to pay off for Over 11.5 win bettors.
