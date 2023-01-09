National Football League NFL odds: Win totals Over/Unders recap for every team 2 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Now that the 2022 NFL season is coming to a close, bettors can start looking back at how their futures win/loss wagers have turned out this year.

Betting on title futures is fun, but wagering on win totals is even more thrilling toward the end of the season. There's nothing better than the sweat during the final weeks of football season, especially if you have a few dollars riding on the fun.

With the playoffs starting this weekend, it’s a good time to look over this season's NFL projected win totals and see how your team (and your bets) performed (all preseason win totals via FOX Bet):

2022 NFL WIN TOTALS

AFC

Buffalo Bills : O/U 11.5 wins

Result: 13 wins (Over)

Baltimore Ravens: O/U 9.5 wins

Result: 10 wins (Over)

Cincinnati Bengals: O/U 10.5 wins

Result: 12 wins (Over)

Denver Broncos : O/U 10.5 wins

Result: 5 wins (Under)

Houston Texans: O/U 4.5 wins

Result: 3 wins (Under)

Indianapolis Colts : O/U 9.5 wins

Result: 4 wins (Under)

Jacksonville Jaguars: O/U 6.5 wins

Result: 9 wins (Over)

Kansas City Chiefs : O/U 10.5 wins

Result: 14 wins (Over)

Los Angeles Chargers: O/U 10.5 wins

Result: 10 wins (Under)

Las Vegas Raiders: O/U 8.5 wins

Results: 6 wins (Under)

Miami Dolphins: O/U 8.5 wins

Result: 9 wins (Over)

New England Patriots: O/U 8.5 wins

Result: 8 wins (Under)

New York Jets: O/U 5.5 wins

Result: 7 wins (Over)

Pittsburgh Steelers : O/U 7.5 wins

Result: 9 wins (Over)



Tennessee Titans : O/U 9.5 wins

Result: 7 wins (Under)



Time for Eagles to panic after second straight loss & No.1 seed on the line? LeSean McCoy weighs in on the Philadelphia Eagles 20-10 loss to the New Orleans Saints in Week 17 and believes there is no need to panic.

NFC

Arizona Cardinals: O/U 9.5 wins

Results: 4 wins (Under)

Atlanta Falcons: O/U 5.5 wins

Result: 7 wins (Over)



Chicago Bears : O/U 7.5 wins

Result: 3 wins (Under)



Carolina Panthers: O/U 6.5 wins

Result: 7 wins (Over)

Dallas Cowboys : O/U 10.5 wins

Result: 12 wins (Over)

Detroit Lion s: O/U 6.5 wins

Result: 9 wins (Over)

Green Bay Packers: O/U 11.5 wins

Result: 8 wins (Under)

Los Angeles Rams : O/U 10.5 wins

Result: 5 wins (Under)

Minnesota Vikings : O/U 8.5 wins

Result: 13 wins (Over)

New Orleans Saints: O/U 7.5 wins

Result: 7 wins (Under)

New York Giants : O/U 6.5 wins

Result: 9 wins (Over)

Philadelphia Eagle s: O/U 8.5 wins

Result: 14 wins (Over)



San Francisco 49ers : O/U 9.5 wins

Result: 13 wins (Over)

Seattle Seahawks : O/U 6.5 wins

Result: 9 wins (Over)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: O/U 11.5 wins

Result: 8 wins (Under)

Washington Commanders: O/U 7.5 wins

Result: 8 wins (Over)

A few tidbits:

The New York Jets were a trendy preseason pick to win the Super Bowl. The Jets proved that "trendy" doesn't always mean "winning" as they stumbled to a 7-10 record and failed to make the playoffs, but New York did hit the Over 5.5 wins.

There are always doubters about Kirk Cousins , but the Vikings quarterback proved them wrong as Minnesota (13-4) has eclipsed their projected win total of 8.5. You like that?

The San Francisco 49ers have been one of the most pleasant surprises. Despite losing their top two quarterbacks to injury, the 49ers (O/U 9.5) are 13-4 and won the NFC West Division.

The Philadelphia Eagles (14-3) easily exceeded their win total of 8.5 after starting the season 8-0.

Tom Brady and the 8-9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers wrapped up the NFC South Division but failed to pay off for Over 11.5 win bettors.

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

Play FOX Super 6 every week for your chance to win thousands of dollars every week. Just download the Super 6 app and make your picks today!

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more