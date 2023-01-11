NFL Super Wild Card Weekend odds: How to bet Cowboys-Buccaneers
It'll be America's Team against America's Greatest Quarterback when the Dallas Cowboys (12-5) play at Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-9) in a NFL Super Wild Card Weekend game on Monday night.
Brady is 7-0 all-time against Dallas, including a 19-3 victory in the season opener on Sept. 11, and is seeking his eighth Super Bowl title. The Cowboys are seeking their sixth Super Bowl title. Dallas leads the all-time series 15-6 though Tampa Bay has won the past two contests.
Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the Cowboys-Buccaneers game, from the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet):
RELATED: Tua Tagovailoa ruled out vs. Bills
Dallas Cowboys at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8:15 p.m. ET Monday, ABC/ESPN)
Point spread: Cowboys -2.5 (Cowboys favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Buccaneers cover)
Moneyline: Cowboys -149 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.71 total); Buccaneers +115 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $21.50 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 45.5 points scored by both teams combined
Pick via Gambling Analyst Sam Panayotovich:
I’m drinking the Tom Brady Kool-Aid.
Las Vegas bookmakers opened Dallas as a 3-point road favorite and most shops are already down to -2.5. Professional money entered the market right away on the Bucs and I expect that to continue through the weekend.
There’s a very strong possibility that Dallas closes -1 or -1.5 at kickoff Monday, which, of course, will lessen the price on Tampa’s moneyline.
Brady has never lost to Dallas (7-0 all-time) and fading Mike McCarthy is one of my favorite pastimes. Brady’s ability to rise above playoff pressure cannot be underestimated and I expect the Bucs to play fast and throw the ball 45 times. Quick, precision throws are crucial against the Cowboys pass rush.
Don’t let me down, Tom.
PICK: Buccaneers (+115 moneyline at FOX Bet) to win outright
