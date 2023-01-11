National Football League NFL Super Wild Card Weekend odds: How to bet Cowboys-Buccaneers 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

It'll be America's Team against America's Greatest Quarterback when the Dallas Cowboys (12-5) play at Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-9) in a NFL Super Wild Card Weekend game on Monday night.

Brady is 7-0 all-time against Dallas, including a 19-3 victory in the season opener on Sept. 11, and is seeking his eighth Super Bowl title. The Cowboys are seeking their sixth Super Bowl title. Dallas leads the all-time series 15-6 though Tampa Bay has won the past two contests.

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the Cowboys-Buccaneers game, from the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet):

Tom Brady enters playoffs despite his first losing season Craig Carton and Greg Jennings weight the chances of Tom Brady bringing another Super Bowl home to Tampa.

RELATED: Tua Tagovailoa ruled out vs. Bills

Dallas Cowboys at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8:15 p.m. ET Monday, ABC/ESPN)

Point spread: Cowboys -2.5 (Cowboys favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Buccaneers cover)

Moneyline: Cowboys -149 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.71 total); Buccaneers +115 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $21.50 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 45.5 points scored by both teams combined

Pick via Gambling Analyst Sam Panayotovich :

I’m drinking the Tom Brady Kool-Aid.

Las Vegas bookmakers opened Dallas as a 3-point road favorite and most shops are already down to -2.5. Professional money entered the market right away on the Bucs and I expect that to continue through the weekend.

There’s a very strong possibility that Dallas closes -1 or -1.5 at kickoff Monday, which, of course, will lessen the price on Tampa’s moneyline.

Brady has never lost to Dallas (7-0 all-time) and fading Mike McCarthy is one of my favorite pastimes. Brady’s ability to rise above playoff pressure cannot be underestimated and I expect the Bucs to play fast and throw the ball 45 times. Quick, precision throws are crucial against the Cowboys pass rush.

Don’t let me down, Tom.

PICK: Buccaneers (+115 moneyline at FOX Bet) to win outright

Are you ready to make an NFL bet? If so, head over to FOX Bet for all your wagers.

Top stories from FOX Sports:

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more