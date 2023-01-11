National Football League
NFL Super Wild Card Weekend odds: How to bet Cowboys-Buccaneers
National Football League

NFL Super Wild Card Weekend odds: How to bet Cowboys-Buccaneers

1 hour ago

It'll be America's Team against America's Greatest Quarterback when the Dallas Cowboys (12-5) play at Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-9) in a NFL Super Wild Card Weekend game on Monday night.

Brady is 7-0 all-time against Dallas, including a 19-3 victory in the season opener on Sept. 11, and is seeking his eighth Super Bowl title. The Cowboys are seeking their sixth Super Bowl title. Dallas leads the all-time series 15-6 though Tampa Bay has won the past two contests.

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the Cowboys-Buccaneers game, from the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet):

Tom Brady enters playoffs despite his first losing season

Tom Brady enters playoffs despite his first losing season
Craig Carton and Greg Jennings weight the chances of Tom Brady bringing another Super Bowl home to Tampa.

RELATED: Tua Tagovailoa ruled out vs. Bills

Dallas Cowboys at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8:15 p.m. ET Monday, ABC/ESPN)

Point spread: Cowboys -2.5 (Cowboys favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Buccaneers cover)
Moneyline: Cowboys -149 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.71 total); Buccaneers +115 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $21.50 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 45.5 points scored by both teams combined

Pick via Gambling Analyst Sam Panayotovich:

I’m drinking the Tom Brady Kool-Aid.

Las Vegas bookmakers opened Dallas as a 3-point road favorite and most shops are already down to -2.5. Professional money entered the market right away on the Bucs and I expect that to continue through the weekend.

There’s a very strong possibility that Dallas closes -1 or -1.5 at kickoff Monday, which, of course, will lessen the price on Tampa’s moneyline.

Brady has never lost to Dallas (7-0 all-time) and fading Mike McCarthy is one of my favorite pastimes. Brady’s ability to rise above playoff pressure cannot be underestimated and I expect the Bucs to play fast and throw the ball 45 times. Quick, precision throws are crucial against the Cowboys pass rush.

Don’t let me down, Tom.

PICK: Buccaneers (+115 moneyline at FOX Bet) to win outright

Are you ready to make an NFL bet? If so, head over to FOX Bet for all your wagers.

Top stories from FOX Sports:

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
2023 NFL Draft needs: How each team in top 10 could approach their pick
National Football League

2023 NFL Draft needs: How each team in top 10 could approach their pick

13 mins ago
NFL Super Wild Card Weekend odds: How to bet Dolphins-Bills
National Football League

NFL Super Wild Card Weekend odds: How to bet Dolphins-Bills

15 mins ago
NFL's five healthiest, most injured teams; previewing wild-card weekend
National Football League

NFL's five healthiest, most injured teams; previewing wild-card weekend

26 mins ago
NFLPA unveils first-ever Players' All-Pro team; who did players choose?
National Football League

NFLPA unveils first-ever Players' All-Pro team; who did players choose?

59 mins ago
How to watch 2023 Super Bowl LVII on FOX: Time, full coverage schedule
National Football League

How to watch 2023 Super Bowl LVII on FOX: Time, full coverage schedule

1 hour ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
Super Bowl Super BowlNFL Playoff Picture NFL Playoff PictureDaytona 500 Image Daytona 500NBA Trade Rumors Image NBA Trade RumorsCollege Basketball Polls Image College Basketball RankingsCollege Football Transfer Portal Image College Football Transfer PortalSuper Bowl Odds Image Super Bowl Odds
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes